Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/new-biden-order-set-to-lift-travel-restrictions-impose-new-vaccine-requirements-in-us-1090200918.html
New Biden Order Set to Lift Travel Restrictions, Impose New Vaccine Requirements in US
New Biden Order Set to Lift Travel Restrictions, Impose New Vaccine Requirements in US
In 2020, a majority of non-US citizens were barred from travelling to the United States due to the raging coronavirus pandemic that pushed many nations to... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T18:08+0000
2021-10-25T18:39+0000
joe biden
us
travel
restrictions
vaccine
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090201397_0:0:3103:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_a1ae55d7dbe63c76226e11a144074c9a.jpg
A new order by US President Joe Biden will introduce new vaccine requirements for foreign nationals travelling to the United States as restrictions imposed in 2020 are set to expire, US State Department revealed on Monday.According to the incoming new rules, all non-immigrant and non-citizen air travellers will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of it prior to boarding flights.Those who are not vaccinated, US citizens included, will be obliged to show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within one day, while people who have received both shots of the vaccine will have to show a negative test that was taken within three days of departure.The White House also said that the new vaccine requirements will not affect children under 18 and people with certain medical issues. But those who are exempt from the requirements will still need to be inoculated if they intend to remain in the US for more than 60 days.People from countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10% will also be able to receive an exemption from the rules.The travel restrictions that have barred a majority of non-US citizens from entering the US were put in place by the Trump administration back in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic started, with the Biden administration then extending them.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090201397_105:0:2836:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dee7dcee8da8a7104c2582add1d49a15.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, travel, restrictions, vaccine, covid-19

New Biden Order Set to Lift Travel Restrictions, Impose New Vaccine Requirements in US

18:08 GMT 25.10.2021 (Updated: 18:39 GMT 25.10.2021)
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his Build Back Better infrastructure agenda at the NJ TRANSIT Meadowlands Maintenance Complex in Kearny, New Jersey, U.S., October 25, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his Build Back Better infrastructure agenda at the NJ TRANSIT Meadowlands Maintenance Complex in Kearny, New Jersey, U.S., October 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
In 2020, a majority of non-US citizens were barred from travelling to the United States due to the raging coronavirus pandemic that pushed many nations to introduce lockdowns.
A new order by US President Joe Biden will introduce new vaccine requirements for foreign nationals travelling to the United States as restrictions imposed in 2020 are set to expire, US State Department revealed on Monday.
According to the incoming new rules, all non-immigrant and non-citizen air travellers will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of it prior to boarding flights.
Those who are not vaccinated, US citizens included, will be obliged to show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within one day, while people who have received both shots of the vaccine will have to show a negative test that was taken within three days of departure.
© REUTERS / Hannah BeierDr. Mayank Amin draws a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine before giving a booster dose at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 14, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin draws a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine before giving a booster dose at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
Dr. Mayank Amin draws a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine before giving a booster dose at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 14, 2021
© REUTERS / Hannah Beier
The White House also said that the new vaccine requirements will not affect children under 18 and people with certain medical issues. But those who are exempt from the requirements will still need to be inoculated if they intend to remain in the US for more than 60 days.
People from countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10% will also be able to receive an exemption from the rules.
The travel restrictions that have barred a majority of non-US citizens from entering the US were put in place by the Trump administration back in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic started, with the Biden administration then extending them.
449002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:02 GMTKashmir to Witness First Ever Steel Plant as Modi Govt Pushes for Development in Violence Hit Valley
19:01 GMTIndian Start-up Unveils Fastest, Lightest Hypercar Ekonk with Top Speed of 309 Kmph
18:42 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Tells UK MPs Platform 'Unquestionably Making Hate Worse'
18:41 GMTIndian Farmers to Protest Nationwide Demanding Removal of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Violence
18:35 GMTAlec Baldwin’s Wife Says Impossible to Express Shock, Heartache After Shooting Incident
18:15 GMTFacebook Knew For Years Its Products Featured Human Trafficking Content, Internal Doc Reveals
18:15 GMTEgypt's El-Sisi Ends State of Emergency for First Time in Four Years
18:08 GMTNew Biden Order Set to Lift Travel Restrictions, Impose New Vaccine Requirements in US
17:55 GMTPanama-Flagged Container Ship Attacked in Gulf of Guinea, Warship on Way to Help, Report Says
17:50 GMTUS Rental Company Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Vehicles By End of 2022
17:44 GMTSplit in Two: SEAL Who 'Shot' Bin Laden Reveals Graphic Details on How Badly Deformed His Face Was
17:42 GMT'Let's Go Brandon': Thousands of Workers in NYC Protest Vaccine Mandate
17:31 GMTPutin, Johnson Discuss Climate, Afghanistan, Bilateral Relations
17:23 GMT‘Facebook Has Become a Tool to Spread BJP's Fake News, Hate Speech’: Main Indian Opposition Congress
16:57 GMTUK Chancellor Trails Minimum Wage Rise to £9.50 Ahead of Budget
16:49 GMTErdogan Says Crisis With Ambassadors Declared Personae Non Gratae Resolved
16:43 GMTUS Urges Germany to Consider Sanctioning Russia Over Gas Supplies
16:41 GMTCapitol Riot Planners Had Multiple Meetings With US Lawmakers Ahead of January 6, Reports Say
16:37 GMTFacebook CEO 'Personally Decided' to Comply With Hanoi's Demands, Ditching Free Speech Stance
16:33 GMTUK Calls on Sudanese Military to Release Arrested Politicians