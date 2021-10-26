https://sputniknews.com/20211026/uk-queen-elizabeth-ii-will-not-attend-cop26-opening-ceremony-in-glasgow-following-advice-to-rest-1090228284.html

UK Queen Elizabeth II Will Not Attend COP26 Opening Ceremony in Glasgow 'Following Advice to Rest'

The UK's Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the evening reception ceremony for COP26 in Glasgow on 1 November "following advice to rest", according to a statement by Buckingham Palace.A Palace source told Reuters that the Queen's decision not to attend the ceremony was a "sensible precaution", which she hopes will not be used by others as a reason to miss the event.The Queen, who is said to be carrying out "light duties" at Windsor Castle, was reported earlier in the day to have been advised to rest. Under this medical recommendation, the 95-year-old monarch was even reportedly forced not to walk her adored corgies herself, delegating it to her staff.Last week, the Queen also had to cancel her trip to Northern Ireland, being admitted to King Edward VII's hospital for "preliminary investigations". Media reports, however, said that the monarch's schedule was revised over her hospital admission - notably the first one in 8 years. According to the Daily Mail, royal aides moved to lessen the Queen's workload after she spent the night at the hospital. Earlier on Tuesday, she carried out her first official duties since being admitted to hospital, having held two virtual audiences with the new ambassadors to Britain from South Korea and Switzerland.Now, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is also on the list of events she will not be able to attend in person. The conference is scheduled to take place in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November, assembling the parties to the Paris Agreement - a climate change accord envisaging a reduction in carbon gas emissions.Concerns regarding the Queen's health have been on the rise recently, as, aside from her hospitalisation and now two cancelled public appearances, the monarch was spotted using a walking stick during a service to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion - something that, according to the British media, she has not done for a long time.

