Queen Elizabeth 'Misses Church' Due to Health Concerns After Hospital Stay

The British monarch had to spend a night at King Edward VII's Hospital last week, but reports say it was only needed for "precautionary tests". 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

Queen Elizabeth had to miss church on Sunday due to health concerns, but says she wants to resume official duties within days, UK media outlets have suggested. While the Queen missed the service at Windsor's All Saints Chapel, she is believed to have received private prayers with a chaplain in her castle, The Sun reported, citing a royal source.In the meantime, all investiture ceremonies will be performed by other members of the Royal Family.The source added that the monarch would like to resume more official duties within days.The Queen, however, plans to be able to lead the Royal Family at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow that kicks off on Saturday, 31 October.Last week, Elizabeth II had to cancel a planned visit to Northern Ireland after being advised by medics to rest for a few days, as she reportedly ended up catching a seasonal cold. It was her first hospitalisation in 8 years, since she was admitted to a hospital over gastroenteritis symptoms in 2013.

