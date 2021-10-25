Registration was successful!
Queen Elizabeth 'Misses Church' Due to Health Concerns After Hospital Stay
Queen Elizabeth 'Misses Church' Due to Health Concerns After Hospital Stay
The British monarch had to spend a night at King Edward VII's Hospital last week, but reports say it was only needed for "precautionary tests".
queen elizabeth ii
uk
windsor castle
Queen Elizabeth had to miss church on Sunday due to health concerns, but says she wants to resume official duties within days, UK media outlets have suggested. While the Queen missed the service at Windsor's All Saints Chapel, she is believed to have received private prayers with a chaplain in her castle, The Sun reported, citing a royal source.In the meantime, all investiture ceremonies will be performed by other members of the Royal Family.The source added that the monarch would like to resume more official duties within days.The Queen, however, plans to be able to lead the Royal Family at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow that kicks off on Saturday, 31 October.Last week, Elizabeth II had to cancel a planned visit to Northern Ireland after being advised by medics to rest for a few days, as she reportedly ended up catching a seasonal cold. It was her first hospitalisation in 8 years, since she was admitted to a hospital over gastroenteritis symptoms in 2013.
windsor castle
queen elizabeth ii, uk, windsor castle

Queen Elizabeth 'Misses Church' Due to Health Concerns After Hospital Stay

08:28 GMT 25.10.2021
The British monarch had to spend a night at King Edward VII's Hospital last week, but reports say it was only needed for "precautionary tests".
Queen Elizabeth had to miss church on Sunday due to health concerns, but says she wants to resume official duties within days, UK media outlets have suggested. While the Queen missed the service at Windsor's All Saints Chapel, she is believed to have received private prayers with a chaplain in her castle, The Sun reported, citing a royal source.
In the meantime, all investiture ceremonies will be performed by other members of the Royal Family.

"She is knackered", another insider told the Daily Mail. "Her private office will constantly look at her diary and tweak it as and when is necessary".

The source added that the monarch would like to resume more official duties within days.
The Queen, however, plans to be able to lead the Royal Family at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow that kicks off on Saturday, 31 October.
Last week, Elizabeth II had to cancel a planned visit to Northern Ireland after being advised by medics to rest for a few days, as she reportedly ended up catching a seasonal cold. It was her first hospitalisation in 8 years, since she was admitted to a hospital over gastroenteritis symptoms in 2013.
