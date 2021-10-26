https://sputniknews.com/20211026/amsterdam-museum-must-hand-scythian-gold-over-to-kiev-court-ruling-says-1090222657.html

Amsterdam Museum Must Hand Scythian Gold Over to Kiev, Court Ruling Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Allard Pierson archaeological museum (APM) in Amsterdam has to hand over the Scythian gold collection from Crimea, the Amsterdam Court...

The decision was slammed by Crimean head Sergei Aksyonov, who called the ruling "outrageous" and said it "covers up" the illegal seizure of property.At the same time, Crimean Culture Minister Arina Novoselskaya said that the verdict runs counter to international regulations related to museum affairs.The collection items will remain in the depositories of the Amsterdam museum either for three months, which are allotted for cassation or during the consideration of the cassation, Rob Meyer, the lawyer of Crimean museums, said.The legal battle over the Scythian gold erupted after the Crimea reunited with Russia in March 2014. The collection was loaned to an Amsterdam museum from four Crimean museums for a temporary exposition. However, the museum decided against sending the collection to either Crimea or Ukraine and instead wanted to wait for a settlement or a court decision.

