16 July 2019
    Samples of Scythian jewelry from its own depository and the State Hermitage Museum Gold Depository, and the latest finds of the Ufa archeological expedition

    Amsterdam to Keep Priceless Scythian Gold From Crimea as Russia and Ukraine Continue Legal Battle

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Amsterdam Court of Appeal said on Tuesday that it had postponed a final verdict in the Russian-Ukrainian row over the collection of Scythian gold for six to nine months and tasked the sides with providing additional information within two months.

    "The Amsterdam Court of Appeal made a preliminary decision today... The court needs to receive additional information on property rights from the sides", the statement read.

    The collection will be stored at Amsterdam's Allard Pierson Museum until the court makes the final ruling.

    "The sides were given two months to provide the requested information. So, the court will continue studying the case. The final ruling should be expected in six to nine months", the Court added.

    Back in 2017 an Amsterdam district court ruled to send the collection to Kiev, however, Crimean museums appealed the decision

    In early February 2014, a collection of Scythian gold from four Crimean museums, comprising about 2,000 items, was temporarily handed over for an exhibition to the Allard Pierson Museum.

    A Scythian gold helmet from the fourth century B.C.
    A Scythian gold helmet

    However, after the peninsula voted to leave Ukraine in a March 2014 referendum and reunite with Russia, the Dutch facility refused to turn over the museum items to Crimea. Since then, Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a legal dispute over the right to possess the collection, which is worth over $1.5 million.

    Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the refusal to return the artefacts to the place where they were discovered and exhibited for years violates international laws and rules regulating exchanges between museums.

