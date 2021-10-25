Registration was successful!
Rapper Snoop Dogg Announces Death of His Mother Beverly Tate
Rapper Snoop Dogg Announces Death of His Mother Beverly Tate
Over the course of his career, the musician has touted his mum for bringing him up in a religious environment, which helped him develop an interest in music...
Rapper Snoop Dogg has taken to social media to announce the death of his mother Beverly Tate at the age of 70. The musician uploaded a series of photos on Instagram in which he said that she had passed away. "Thank you God for giving me an angel for a mother. TWMA [till we meet again]", read one of the posts.The 50-year-old did not disclose the cause of his mother's death. Back in May, the rapper posted a photo of himself and his mother, asking followers to pray for her. She was hospitalised for unknown reasons. He later updated followers on her health by posting a picture from a hospital. He said that his mum was still fighting.The musician has praised his mother over the course of his career. Most recently, he credited her for making him apologise to TV presenter Gayle King for the comments he made over her interview about the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, a close friend of Snoop Dogg.While interviewing one of Bryant's friends King asked about the rape allegations made against the basketball player. After the interview was aired, Snoop Dogg harshly attacked the TV presenter, calling her crude names and even threatening her.Her later issued an apology.
12:24 GMT 25.10.2021
Over the course of his career, the musician has touted his mum for bringing him up in a religious environment, which helped him develop an interest in music. He learned to sing and play the piano while attending the Golgotha Trinity Baptist Church in California.
Rapper Snoop Dogg has taken to social media to announce the death of his mother Beverly Tate at the age of 70. The musician uploaded a series of photos on Instagram in which he said that she had passed away. "Thank you God for giving me an angel for a mother. TWMA [till we meet again]", read one of the posts.

The 50-year-old did not disclose the cause of his mother's death. Back in May, the rapper posted a photo of himself and his mother, asking followers to pray for her. She was hospitalised for unknown reasons. He later updated followers on her health by posting a picture from a hospital. He said that his mum was still fighting.

The musician has praised his mother over the course of his career. Most recently, he credited her for making him apologise to TV presenter Gayle King for the comments he made over her interview about the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, a close friend of Snoop Dogg.

While interviewing one of Bryant's friends King asked about the rape allegations made against the basketball player. After the interview was aired, Snoop Dogg harshly attacked the TV presenter, calling her crude names and even threatening her.

Her later issued an apology.

"I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions of me being angry at a question you asked. Overreacted", he said. "I should have handled it way different than that, I was raised way better than that", the artist said in a video posted on Instagram.

