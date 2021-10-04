https://sputniknews.com/20211004/rapper-snoop-dogg-says-prince-harry-has-big-blls-as-he-opens-up-on-friendship-with-royal-brothers-1089655909.html

Rapper Snoop Dogg Says Prince Harry Has 'Big B*lls' as He Opens Up on Friendship With Royal Brothers

Rapper Snoop Dogg Says Prince Harry Has 'Big B*lls' as He Opens Up on Friendship With Royal Brothers

Princes William and Harry are not the only unusual friends of the singer. Reports say he is friends with many individuals who normally don’t hang out with... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-04T15:46+0000

2021-10-04T15:46+0000

2021-10-04T15:46+0000

prince william

prince harry

society

snoop dogg

meghan markle

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104399/43/1043994366_0:52:1024:628_1920x0_80_0_0_d1719fa71532cd40d6f5ff574e7693f2.jpg

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he is friends with Princes William and Harry. Speaking to The Daily Mirror, the rapper said they have a long relationship, which started when the artist learned that the two brothers were fans of his music. Talking about his friendship with the royals, the 49-year-old described them as "my boys"."I look out for them and they can reach out to me whenever they want they know that", he said.The rapper then weighed in on the controversial decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step down from their senior roles in the royal family and move to North America in what was dubbed by the media as Megxit. The move, which the couple said came from their desire to become financially independent, shocked Britain and polarised the public with many harshly criticising the Sussexes for what they described as the abandonment of the family in order to get rich. Snoop Dogg appears to be in the pro-Sussexes camp.The rapper then spoke about another Brit who is his big friend – football star David Beckham."David is my boy – he is busy in Miami with his franchise but we still speak. We have been friends for 15 years now. He loves hip hop, I love soccer. It was always going to be a friendship that worked", the musician said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

prince william, prince harry, society, snoop dogg, meghan markle