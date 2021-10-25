Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/live-updates-protests-erupt-in-sudan-amid-reports-of-military-coup-1090182394.html
Live Updates: Sudan's PM Transported to Unknown Location After 'Refusal to Back Coup'
Live Updates: Sudan's PM Transported to Unknown Location After 'Refusal to Back Coup'
Military forces have been deployed in Khartoum, restricting civilians' movement and using tear gas to disperse protests, reports suggest. 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T05:31+0000
2021-10-25T06:35+0000
protests
sudan
khartoum
africa
coup
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090183474_0:0:620:348_1920x0_80_0_0_6cc8a7556e5e949195fcb709c465c569.jpg
sudan
khartoum
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090183474_70:0:534:348_1920x0_80_0_0_3b7bed06a213588dd29548dd93cff95c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
protests, sudan, khartoum, africa, coup, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
People gather around as smoke and fire are seen on the streets of Khartoum, Sudan, amid reports of a coup, 25 October 2021, in this still image from video obtained via social media. - Sputnik International

Live Updates: Sudan's PM Transported to Unknown Location After 'Refusal to Back Coup'

05:31 GMT 25.10.2021 (Updated: 06:35 GMT 25.10.2021)
Subscribe
Military forces have been deployed in Khartoum, restricting civilians' movement and using tear gas to disperse protests, reports suggest.
People are holding mass rallies in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, demanding a transfer of power from the military to a civilian government after Al-Hadath TV reported that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was under house arrest - as well as four other cabinet ministers.
The coup was reported just a month before the expiration of the transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, which assumed power in 2019, after ousting longtime President Omar al-Bashir. In November 2021, the council was expected to transfer power to the civilian government.
New firstOld first
06:33 GMT 25.10.2021
US 'Deeply Alarmed' by Reports of Coup d'Etat in Sudan
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is concerned over reports about the military takeover of Sudan's transitional government, the Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs said on Monday.

According to the bureau, the violent changes in the Sudanese transitional government put American assistance at threat.
06:24 GMT 25.10.2021
PM Hamdok Urges Citizens to Stage Peaceful Protests to 'Defend Revolution'
06:10 GMT 25.10.2021
Military Forces Pressuring Arrested Prime Minister to Issue Supportive Statement, Report Says
05:49 GMT 25.10.2021
Sudanese Protesters Burning Tyres in Khartoum Amid Reports of Coup
05:45 GMT 25.10.2021
Sudan’s Prime Minister Under House Arrest, 4 Ministers Detained - Reports
In this photo taken Thursday, April 14, 2016, government soldiers follow orders to raise their guns during a military parade in Juba, South Sudan - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
Sudan’s Prime Minister Under House Arrest, 4 Ministers Detained - Reports
03:16 GMT
2
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:23 GMTDenmark Sees Record Infection Spread Despite High Vaccination Rate
06:05 GMTUK Autumn Budget: Labour Shadow Chancellor Accuses Treasury of 'Smoke and Mirrors' Policy
05:31 GMTLive Updates: Sudan's PM Transported to Unknown Location After 'Refusal to Back Coup'
05:17 GMTDanish Conservative Politician Sparks Uproar With Photo in See-Through Lingerie
04:27 GMTSudanese Opposition Union Calls on People to Protest Against Military Coup
04:00 GMT'What's-His-Name?' Nancy Pelosi Appears to Forget Donald Trump's Name
03:17 GMTFacebook Exec Reportedly Warns Employees of 'More Bad Headlines' to Come
03:16 GMTSudan’s Prime Minister Under House Arrest, 4 Ministers Detained - Reports
02:16 GMTIsrael Going Further With Construction of Over 1,300 Housing Units in West Bank
01:15 GMTPandemic Will End When World Chooses to End It, WHO Chief Says
YesterdayJamie Lynn Spears Says Parents Pressured Her to Get an Abortion to Maintain Her Career
YesterdayFriends Alum James Michael Tyler Dead After Battle With Prostate Cancer Battle
YesterdayMeghan McCain Thanks Trump for Publicity After 45's Scathing Statement Against Her Late Father
YesterdaySmoke in the Cabin Forces American Airlines Flight to Make an Emergency Landing
YesterdayColombia Getting Ready to Extradite Most Wanted Drug Dealer Otoniel to US - Minister
YesterdayQatar Frustrated About Lack of Response From US to Request for Drone Sale - Reports
YesterdayMax Verstappen Wins US Formula One Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Finishes Second
YesterdayOld Trafford Has Fallen: Liverpool Desecrate Manchester United on Hallowed Ground
Yesterday'Cyclone Bomb': Weather Forecasters Say US West Coast Should Brace For Huge Subzero Storm
YesterdayTehran Vows Israel Will Suffer 'Thousands of Billions' of Dollars in Damage If It Dares Attack Iran