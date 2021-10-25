Live Updates: Sudan's PM Transported to Unknown Location After 'Refusal to Back Coup'

Military forces have been deployed in Khartoum, restricting civilians' movement and using tear gas to disperse protests, reports suggest.
People are holding mass rallies in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, demanding a transfer of power from the military to a civilian government after Al-Hadath TV reported that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was under house arrest - as well as four other cabinet ministers.
The coup was reported just a month before the expiration of the transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, which assumed power in 2019, after ousting longtime President Omar al-Bashir. In November 2021, the council was expected to transfer power to the civilian government.
06:33 GMT 25.10.2021
US 'Deeply Alarmed' by Reports of Coup d'Etat in Sudan
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is concerned over reports about the military takeover of Sudan's transitional government, the Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs said on Monday.
According to the bureau, the violent changes in the Sudanese transitional government put American assistance at threat.
06:24 GMT 25.10.2021
PM Hamdok Urges Citizens to Stage Peaceful Protests to 'Defend Revolution'
06:10 GMT 25.10.2021
Military Forces Pressuring Arrested Prime Minister to Issue Supportive Statement, Report Says
05:49 GMT 25.10.2021
Sudanese Protesters Burning Tyres in Khartoum Amid Reports of Coup
Sudan Profesyoneller Birliği, mahalle direniş komitelerine ve devrimci güçlere “vahşi askeri darbeye karşı sokakları işgal etme, yolları kapatma, genel greve gitme ve sivil itaatsizlikte bulunma” çağrısında bulunarak “bütün iktidar ve servet halka” dedi. pic.twitter.com/vdghIGZx87