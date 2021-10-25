https://sputniknews.com/20211025/sovereignty-council-head-burhan-declares-state-of-emergency-in-sudan-dissolves-government-1090187319.html

Sovereignty Council Head Burhan Declares State of Emergency in Sudan, Dissolves Government

Sovereignty Council Head Burhan Declares State of Emergency in Sudan, Dissolves Government

Mass protests hit Sudan earlier in the day, after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several cabinet members were arrested by the military. 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-25T10:13+0000

2021-10-25T10:13+0000

2021-10-25T11:04+0000

sudan

africa

military coup

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107657/48/1076574816_0:177:3015:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_db97e5c60dbaa93bca2b559c1c5e1a4d.jpg

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, stated on Monday that the government has been dissolved and declared a nationwide state of emergency. He also said that infighting between various political factions and incitement to violence forced the military to act, and promised that Sudan will hold elections in July 2023.The council head also said that developments in Sudan threatened national security. According to him, the military will continue a democratic transition until power is handed over to a civilian government.In response, the Information Ministry said that al-Burhan's statement amounts to a military coup.Earlier in the day, the armed forces put Prime Minister Hamdok under house arrest, deployed troops in the capital city, and seized control of state TV and radio centres. Mass rallies were held in Khartoum and Omdurman, and there have been reports of soldiers shooting protesters near the military headquarters.The takeover occurred just before al-Burhan's term as head of the transitional government expired. After long-standing Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was ousted in 2019, the military and civilians agreed to form a Sovereignty Council for a 39-month transitional period.

vot tak Standard zio-media report with almost no useful analysis. 0

1

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

sudan, africa, military coup