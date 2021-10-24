Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/qatar-frustrated-about-lack-of-response-from-us-to-request-for-drone-sale---reports-1090179792.html
Qatar Frustrated About Lack of Response From US to Request for Drone Sale - Reports
Qatar Frustrated About Lack of Response From US to Request for Drone Sale - Reports
WASHINGTON, October 24 (Sputnik) - Qatar is frustrated with the lack of response from the United States to its request for the purchase of advanced drones... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-24T21:16+0000
2021-10-24T21:16+0000
military & intelligence
us
drone
qatar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105162/07/1051620714_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_98164028fb07452516672a97517efdab.jpg
Qatar has reportedly lodged a request for the purchase of four Predator drones with the US more than a year ago. However, the US State Department has not yet responded to the request, and the officials refuse to explain the delays, according to the newspaper.Qatar’s dissatisfaction has been exacerbated by the fact that the country assisted the US during evacuations from Afghanistan and that the State Department has approved similar requests from other regional allies, including the United Arab Emirates, the Wall Street Journal noted.The country planned to use the purchased drones to monitor its gas facilities to prevent terrorist activity and to upgrade security at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the newspaper said. The deal was estimated at $600 million.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105162/07/1051620714_0:0:1827:1370_1920x0_80_0_0_06d0de4349a6fafd6c60a868562b4bfd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, us, drone, qatar

Qatar Frustrated About Lack of Response From US to Request for Drone Sale - Reports

21:16 GMT 24.10.2021
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthUnmanned U.S. Predator drone. (File)
Unmanned U.S. Predator drone. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, October 24 (Sputnik) - Qatar is frustrated with the lack of response from the United States to its request for the purchase of advanced drones after assisting with the evacuations in Afghanistan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed Qatari government source.
Qatar has reportedly lodged a request for the purchase of four Predator drones with the US more than a year ago. However, the US State Department has not yet responded to the request, and the officials refuse to explain the delays, according to the newspaper.
Qatar’s dissatisfaction has been exacerbated by the fact that the country assisted the US during evacuations from Afghanistan and that the State Department has approved similar requests from other regional allies, including the United Arab Emirates, the Wall Street Journal noted.
The country planned to use the purchased drones to monitor its gas facilities to prevent terrorist activity and to upgrade security at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the newspaper said. The deal was estimated at $600 million.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:16 GMTQatar Frustrated About Lack of Response From US to Request for Drone Sale - Reports
20:44 GMTMax Verstappen Wins US Formula One Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Finishes Second
20:28 GMTOld Trafford Has Fallen: Liverpool Desecrate Manchester United on Hallowed Ground
19:12 GMT'Cyclone Bomb': Weather Forecasters Say US West Coast Should Brace For Huge Subzero Storm
18:57 GMTTehran Vows Israel Will Suffer 'Thousands of Billions' of Dollars in Damage if It Dares Attack Iran
18:57 GMT'Greedy, Extremely Selfish' Mo Salah Branded 'Best Player in the World This Season'
18:27 GMTBiden Administration Reportedly Set to Roll Out Tax Targeting 0.0002% Wealthiest Americans
17:45 GMTPolice Presence in Nottingham Bolstered Following Wave of Spiking Reports, Says Media
17:28 GMTLiverpool Beats Manchester United 5:0 in Premier League
17:19 GMT'Extremely Concerning': China-Bhutan MoU Could 'Spell Disaster' For India, Warns Congress Party
17:16 GMT'What's He Trying to Say?': Snowden's Tweet in Russian With Soviet Poster Puzzles Netizens
16:55 GMTWatch Syrian Troops Block US Military Convoy, Force It to Turn Around
16:44 GMTEd Sheeran Tests Positive for COVID, Will Do Planned Performances From Home
16:18 GMTOpening Ceremony of World Health Summit 2021 Takes Place in Berlin
16:02 GMTNew Insight Into Ancient Egyptian Mummification Techniques Gained Thanks to Old Kingdom Mummy
15:52 GMTAbout 50 German 'Neo-Nazis' Wielding Machetes, Clubs Reportedly Detected at Polish Border
15:37 GMTEthiopian Foreign Ministry Denies Tigray Airstrikes Forced UN Aid Planes to Return
15:31 GMTIAEA Warns Iran Nuclear Deal Partners to ‘Know Where They’re Putting Feet’ Amid Site Access Spat
15:25 GMTUS Imported Tens of Millions of Used Medical Gloves From Thailand, Reports Say
14:10 GMTFauci Accused of Funding Puppies Being 'Eaten Alive' By Infected Insects Experiment