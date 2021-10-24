Registration was successful!
Liverpool Beats Manchester United 5:0 in Premier League
17:28 GMT 24.10.2021 (Updated: 18:10 GMT 24.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Rui VieiraLiverpool's Mohamed Salah, background center, leaves the field with the match ball at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, background center, leaves the field with the match ball at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
© AP Photo / Rui Vieira
Sofia Chegodaeva
It's been the first time Manchester United were 4-0 behind at the interval in the Premier League.
Liverpool defeated Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.
Liverpool has shared a photo of its forward Mohamed Salah, calling him "incredible".
Salah scored three goals in the club's 5-0 win.
For Manchester United, it was one of the worst defeats ever, many experts agree, noting that the game was not smooth for them from the very start.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored one goal but the referee overturned it because the Portuguese star was offside. In addition to that, Paul Pogba received a red card for a two-footed tackle on Naby Keita.
