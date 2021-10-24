Registration was successful!
'Cyclone Bomb': Weather Forecasters Say US West Coast Should Brace For Huge Subzero Storm
'Cyclone Bomb': Weather Forecasters Say US West Coast Should Brace For Huge Subzero Storm
Climate scientists say that so-called "bomb” cyclones usually occur along coastlines where warm water creates a strong temperature gradient from its surface to... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
Seattle and other places across the West Coast should brace for a major cyclone that may be equal to a hurricane, meteorologists said.Snow is predicted over the highest peaks in the Sierra Nevada, as moisture is coming from southeast Asia, they added. Temperatures may go down in much of California, Alex DaSilva, an expert for AccuWeather said, quoted by the Sun. According to other meteorologists, the cyclone may turn out to be one of the biggest storms to take place in California during a rainy season.Meteorologist Scott Sistek shared the image of the so-called bomb cyclone forming.Residents along the West Coast have been warned to keep their distance from the water when strong winds cause large waves and throw debris onto the shoreline.
'Cyclone Bomb': Weather Forecasters Say US West Coast Should Brace For Huge Subzero Storm

19:12 GMT 24.10.2021 (Updated: 19:13 GMT 24.10.2021)
Sofia Chegodaeva
Climate scientists say that so-called "bomb” cyclones usually occur along coastlines where warm water creates a strong temperature gradient from its surface to the atmosphere above.
Seattle and other places across the West Coast should brace for a major cyclone that may be equal to a hurricane, meteorologists said.
Snow is predicted over the highest peaks in the Sierra Nevada, as moisture is coming from southeast Asia, they added.
Temperatures may go down in much of California, Alex DaSilva, an expert for AccuWeather said, quoted by the Sun. According to other meteorologists, the cyclone may turn out to be one of the biggest storms to take place in California during a rainy season.
Meteorologist Scott Sistek shared the image of the so-called bomb cyclone forming.
Residents along the West Coast have been warned to keep their distance from the water when strong winds cause large waves and throw debris onto the shoreline.
