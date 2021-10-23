https://sputniknews.com/20211023/us-will-defend-taiwan-from-china-militarily---joe-biden-1090138675.html
US Will Defend Taiwan from China Militarily - Joe Biden
US Will Defend Taiwan from China Militarily - Joe Biden
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Biden stating that the US will use the military to defend Taiwan, the... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T11:31+0000
2021-10-23T11:31+0000
2021-10-23T11:31+0000
joe biden
nih
rand paul
us
china
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
taiwan
anthony fauci
supply chain
fault lines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090138550_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ba67f59b8c3dd90c964ba6090fba42f0.png
US Will Defend Taiwan from China Militarily - Joe Biden
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Biden stating that the US will use the military to defend Taiwan, the National Institute of Health admitting they funded research at the lab in Wuhan, and the break in the supply chain that has a lot to do with the trucking industry.
Guests:Dr. Gene Olinger - Professor and principal science advisor for MRI Global Inc | NIH Confirms Gain of Function ResearchKim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show | The Policy of the Supply Chain BreakIn the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talked about the statements of Joe Biden at the CNN town hall detailing how the US will defend Taiwan from China militarily.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Gene Olinger for a discussion on the National Institute of Health admitting they helped fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Lab of Virology, and the politicization of the kind of research they conduct that is both incredibly vital and incredibly dangerous.In the third hour, Kim Iversen joined the conversation to talk about the supply chain breaking and the true nature of why this is the case right now. Kim sees this crisis as a failure of the trucking industry being far understaffed. Kim highlighted the distrust in big pharma the American public has and rightfully so.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090138550_258:0:1191:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e94f0970d6d8a81ae632c1efd2881be1.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
joe biden, nih, rand paul, us, china, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), taiwan, anthony fauci, supply chain, fault lines, vaccines, coronavirus, kyrsten sinema, аудио, radio
US Will Defend Taiwan from China Militarily - Joe Biden
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Biden stating that the US will use the military to defend Taiwan, the National Institute of Health admitting they funded research at the lab in Wuhan, and the break in the supply chain that has a lot to do with the trucking industry.
Dr. Gene Olinger - Professor and principal science advisor for MRI Global Inc | NIH Confirms Gain of Function Research
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show | The Policy of the Supply Chain Break
In the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talked about the statements of Joe Biden at the CNN town hall detailing how the US will defend Taiwan from China militarily.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Gene Olinger for a discussion on the National Institute of Health admitting they helped fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Lab of Virology, and the politicization of the kind of research they conduct that is both incredibly vital and incredibly dangerous.
In the third hour, Kim Iversen joined the conversation to talk about the supply chain breaking and the true nature of why this is the case right now. Kim sees this crisis as a failure of the trucking industry being far understaffed. Kim highlighted the distrust in big pharma the American public has and rightfully so.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com