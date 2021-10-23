Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/us-will-defend-taiwan-from-china-militarily---joe-biden-1090138675.html
US Will Defend Taiwan from China Militarily - Joe Biden
US Will Defend Taiwan from China Militarily - Joe Biden
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Biden stating that the US will use the military to defend Taiwan, the... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T11:31+0000
2021-10-23T11:31+0000
joe biden
nih
rand paul
us
china
sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)
taiwan
anthony fauci
supply chain
fault lines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090138550_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ba67f59b8c3dd90c964ba6090fba42f0.png
US Will Defend Taiwan from China Militarily - Joe Biden
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Biden stating that the US will use the military to defend Taiwan, the National Institute of Health admitting they funded research at the lab in Wuhan, and the break in the supply chain that has a lot to do with the trucking industry.
Guests:Dr. Gene Olinger - Professor and principal science advisor for MRI Global Inc | NIH Confirms Gain of Function ResearchKim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show | The Policy of the Supply Chain BreakIn the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talked about the statements of Joe Biden at the CNN town hall detailing how the US will defend Taiwan from China militarily.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Gene Olinger for a discussion on the National Institute of Health admitting they helped fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Lab of Virology, and the politicization of the kind of research they conduct that is both incredibly vital and incredibly dangerous.In the third hour, Kim Iversen joined the conversation to talk about the supply chain breaking and the true nature of why this is the case right now. Kim sees this crisis as a failure of the trucking industry being far understaffed. Kim highlighted the distrust in big pharma the American public has and rightfully so.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
Shane Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090138550_258:0:1191:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e94f0970d6d8a81ae632c1efd2881be1.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, nih, rand paul, us, china, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), taiwan, anthony fauci, supply chain, fault lines, vaccines, coronavirus, kyrsten sinema, аудио, radio

US Will Defend Taiwan from China Militarily - Joe Biden

11:31 GMT 23.10.2021
US Will Defend Taiwan from China Militarily - Joe Biden
Subscribe
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
All materials
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Biden stating that the US will use the military to defend Taiwan, the National Institute of Health admitting they funded research at the lab in Wuhan, and the break in the supply chain that has a lot to do with the trucking industry.
Guests:
Dr. Gene Olinger - Professor and principal science advisor for MRI Global Inc | NIH Confirms Gain of Function Research
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show | The Policy of the Supply Chain Break
In the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talked about the statements of Joe Biden at the CNN town hall detailing how the US will defend Taiwan from China militarily.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Gene Olinger for a discussion on the National Institute of Health admitting they helped fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Lab of Virology, and the politicization of the kind of research they conduct that is both incredibly vital and incredibly dangerous.
In the third hour, Kim Iversen joined the conversation to talk about the supply chain breaking and the true nature of why this is the case right now. Kim sees this crisis as a failure of the trucking industry being far understaffed. Kim highlighted the distrust in big pharma the American public has and rightfully so.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:08 GMTYellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris
11:50 GMTSouth Korea Reaches 70% Full Vaccination Goal, Reports Say
11:08 GMTStatues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study
11:07 GMTFormer Greek Foreign Minister Criticizes Signing of Defence Agreements With France, US
11:03 GMTPalermo Court Begins Hearing Against Italy's Salvini Over Blocking Migrant Ship, Reports Say
10:52 GMTUS Reportedly in Talks to Formalise Use of Pakistan's Airspace For Over-the-Horizon Afghan Ops
10:47 GMTBoris Johnson, No. 10 Staff Watch New Bond Film at £2.6 mln Downing Street Briefing Room
10:18 GMTSaudi Arabia Sets Course for Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2060
09:36 GMTRussia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean
09:22 GMTElon Musk Gives Preview of SpaceX's Starship, Reveals It May Be Ready for Orbital Launch Next Month
09:14 GMTUK’s Secret Taskforce of ‘Bankers’ Reportedly Primed for ‘Financial Warfare’ Against Adversaries
09:12 GMTKyrgyz President Says Country Will Not Host US Military Bases, Russian Presence 'Enough'
09:09 GMTUttarakhand Avalanche: Bodies Of 12 Trekkers Recovered as Search for Others Ongoing
08:49 GMTBryson Gray’s Song ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banned on YouTube Over 'Medical Misinformation'
08:48 GMTTurkish Defence Minister Notes Stabilization in Syria's Idlib After Putin-Erdogan Meeting
08:25 GMTTurkey Begins Procedure to Acquire F-16 Fighter Jets From US, Defence Minister Says
07:12 GMTNASA Plans to Launch Uncrewed Flights Around Moon in Artemis I Program in February 2022
07:10 GMTSoaring Forecourt Prices Are ‘Artificially Inflated’ By Petrol Retailers - UK Motorists Organisation
06:48 GMT'What am I Doing Here?' :Joe Biden’s Baltimore CNN Town Hall Appearance Stirs Social Media Reactions
06:42 GMTUS to Release More Documents Related to President Kennedy Murder 15 December, White House Says