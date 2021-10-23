Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/turkish-defence-minister-notes-stabilization-in-syrias-idlib-after-putin-erdogan-meeting-1090151517.html
Turkish Defence Minister Notes Stabilization in Syria's Idlib After Putin-Erdogan Meeting
Turkish Defence Minister Notes Stabilization in Syria's Idlib After Putin-Erdogan Meeting
23.10.2021
"From time to time, some violations occur [in Idlib]. In general, in the framework of the measures taken, ceasefire and stability persist. The situation has become calmer after the meeting of our president with Putin in Sochi," Akar said, as cited by the Turkish defence ministry.The two leaders met in the Russian resort city of Sochi in late September. The talks focused on cooperation in a number of fields, including space, as well as regional issues, such as the situation in conflict-torn Syria.Idlib remains the only Syrian region outside the control of Damascus. Turkey has deployed its forces to the region to counter the Kurdish units in the area and back some militant groups. Damascus views the Turkish military presence in Idlib as a violation of its sovereignty.The conflict in Syria has been going on for a decade, first erupting as part of the wave of Arab Spring protests across the Middle East and North Africa. It has since turned into a full-scale war between the government forces, armed opposition and terrorist groups, as well as various international actors.
It works wonders when you bang on the Russ' head from time to time. One has to do that quite often because they are drunk swimming in a pool of vodka most of the time.
middle east, turkey, syria

Turkish Defence Minister Notes Stabilization in Syria's Idlib After Putin-Erdogan Meeting

08:48 GMT 23.10.2021
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone has stabilized after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday.
"From time to time, some violations occur [in Idlib]. In general, in the framework of the measures taken, ceasefire and stability persist. The situation has become calmer after the meeting of our president with Putin in Sochi," Akar said, as cited by the Turkish defence ministry.
The two leaders met in the Russian resort city of Sochi in late September. The talks focused on cooperation in a number of fields, including space, as well as regional issues, such as the situation in conflict-torn Syria.
Idlib remains the only Syrian region outside the control of Damascus. Turkey has deployed its forces to the region to counter the Kurdish units in the area and back some militant groups. Damascus views the Turkish military presence in Idlib as a violation of its sovereignty.
The conflict in Syria has been going on for a decade, first erupting as part of the wave of Arab Spring protests across the Middle East and North Africa. It has since turned into a full-scale war between the government forces, armed opposition and terrorist groups, as well as various international actors.
It works wonders when you bang on the Russ' head from time to time. One has to do that quite often because they are drunk swimming in a pool of vodka most of the time.
Nostromo
23 October, 12:08 GMT
