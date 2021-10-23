https://sputniknews.com/20211023/turkish-defence-minister-notes-stabilization-in-syrias-idlib-after-putin-erdogan-meeting-1090151517.html

Turkish Defence Minister Notes Stabilization in Syria's Idlib After Putin-Erdogan Meeting

Turkish Defence Minister Notes Stabilization in Syria's Idlib After Putin-Erdogan Meeting

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone has stabilized after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-23T08:48+0000

2021-10-23T08:48+0000

2021-10-23T08:48+0000

middle east

turkey

syria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107850/08/1078500883_0:226:2685:1736_1920x0_80_0_0_123bde78ff2558186fe72df42b18950f.jpg

"From time to time, some violations occur [in Idlib]. In general, in the framework of the measures taken, ceasefire and stability persist. The situation has become calmer after the meeting of our president with Putin in Sochi," Akar said, as cited by the Turkish defence ministry.The two leaders met in the Russian resort city of Sochi in late September. The talks focused on cooperation in a number of fields, including space, as well as regional issues, such as the situation in conflict-torn Syria.Idlib remains the only Syrian region outside the control of Damascus. Turkey has deployed its forces to the region to counter the Kurdish units in the area and back some militant groups. Damascus views the Turkish military presence in Idlib as a violation of its sovereignty.The conflict in Syria has been going on for a decade, first erupting as part of the wave of Arab Spring protests across the Middle East and North Africa. It has since turned into a full-scale war between the government forces, armed opposition and terrorist groups, as well as various international actors.

Nostromo It works wonders when you bang on the Russ' head from time to time. One has to do that quite often because they are drunk swimming in a pool of vodka most of the time. 0

1

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east, turkey, syria