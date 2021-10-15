https://sputniknews.com/20211015/turkish-military-convoy-targeted-in-ied-attack-outside-idlib-injuries-reported-1089957194.html

Turkish Military Convoy Targeted in IED Attack Outside Idlib, Injuries Reported

Turkish Military Convoy Targeted in IED Attack Outside Idlib, Injuries Reported

According to local reports, a Turkish military convoy in occupied Idlib Governorate was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED) on Friday, with reports... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T19:27+0000

2021-10-15T19:27+0000

2021-10-15T20:11+0000

turkey

ied

idlib

middle east

syria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/10/1081179040_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0f68115fcd7a175f73236b6434478cc0.jpg

The attack reportedly occurred outside the town of Marat Misrin, a town about five miles north of Idlib and 15 miles south of the Turkish border. The area is occupied by several Muslim terrorist groups, including Hay'at Tahrir ash-Sham*, which are in rebellion against the Syrian government and which are supported by Turkish military forces.The attack comes a day after the so-called Syrian Salvation Government, which claims to administer the rebel-held territory, arrested an alleged IED maker associated with Ansar Abu Bakr al-Siddiq, another al-Qaeda-aligned group in Idlib that opposes the presence of Turkish troops. The northern territory is the last refuge of the rebel forces that attempted to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that began in 2011. Many of the groups that fled to Idlib, including those that combined to form HTS, were once supported by the US and its allies as so-called "moderate rebels," despite being affiliates or former affiliates of al-Qaeda.Turkish troops have been in Idlib since 2017, ostensibly as part of a de-escalation operation but in reality it was part of a larger strategy of driving Kurdish militias back from the Turkish border and monitoring their movements. Subsequent Turkish invasions of northern Syria in 2018 and 2019 drove Kurds further from the border along almost all of the Turkish-Syrian border. However, Ankara is also opposed to the rule of Assad, and supports his removal from power.* Al-Qaeda and Haya't Tahrir al-Sham (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) are terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other states.

turkey

idlib

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

turkey, ied, idlib, middle east, syria