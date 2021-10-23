Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/home-run-the-astros-win-a-ticket-to-the-world-series-amid-sign-stealing-scandal-1090163908.html
Home Run! The Astros Win a Ticket to the World Series Amid Sign-Stealing Scandal
Home Run! The Astros Win a Ticket to the World Series Amid Sign-Stealing Scandal
The Houston Astros have earned another trip to the World Series, their third in five seasons, after their 2017 controversial championship was tainted by the... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T22:08+0000
2021-10-23T22:08+0000
us
sport
baseball
major league baseball (mlb)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083401908_0:102:2048:1254_1920x0_80_0_0_297dd04138a7dcda6dc111f23ad37b37.jpg
On Friday night in their hometown, the Houston Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-0, buoyed by two of their youngest players, Luis Garcia and Yordan Alvarez, to win the American League Championship Series, four games to two.In 2019, before losing the Fall Classic to the Washington National in seven games, an investigation found that the Astros had engaged in sign-stealing in 2017 which ended with them beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a seven-game World Series, according to ESPN.The scheme allegedly involved banging a trash can with a bat to communicate upcoming pitches.The win that has since been mired in controversy, resulted in a $5 million fine and the Astros owners firing the team's then-general manager, Jeff Luhnow, as well as General Manager A.J. Hinch, with no players suspended.With Friday’s victory, it will be 72-year-old Dusty Baker's second trip to the Fall Classic as manager and his first since leading the San Francisco Giants to the NL pennant in 2002."Hey, I’m going back to the World Series!" Baker reportedly told a cheering crowd at Minute Maid Park.The Astros have been shadowed by that dark cloud in recent years — and it continues to be a topic of debate for angry sports fans — but the team has stated that it is committed to rebuilding public trust in the wake of Friday’s triumph.Amid the team’s earlier ALCS adversity, Astros shortstop Carlos Javier Correa reportedly said the team never gave up.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083401908_120:0:1928:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_09f10bee09df58483b27be71b8182ac3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, sport, baseball, major league baseball (mlb)

Home Run! The Astros Win a Ticket to the World Series Amid Sign-Stealing Scandal

22:08 GMT 23.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr/slgckgc / Beer and Baseball
Beer and Baseball - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr/slgckgc /
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
The Houston Astros have earned another trip to the World Series, their third in five seasons, after their 2017 controversial championship was tainted by the team’s sign-stealing scandal.
On Friday night in their hometown, the Houston Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-0, buoyed by two of their youngest players, Luis Garcia and Yordan Alvarez, to win the American League Championship Series, four games to two.
In 2019, before losing the Fall Classic to the Washington National in seven games, an investigation found that the Astros had engaged in sign-stealing in 2017 which ended with them beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a seven-game World Series, according to ESPN.
The scheme allegedly involved banging a trash can with a bat to communicate upcoming pitches.
The win that has since been mired in controversy, resulted in a $5 million fine and the Astros owners firing the team's then-general manager, Jeff Luhnow, as well as General Manager A.J. Hinch, with no players suspended.
With Friday’s victory, it will be 72-year-old Dusty Baker's second trip to the Fall Classic as manager and his first since leading the San Francisco Giants to the NL pennant in 2002.
"Hey, I’m going back to the World Series!" Baker reportedly told a cheering crowd at Minute Maid Park.
The Astros have been shadowed by that dark cloud in recent years — and it continues to be a topic of debate for angry sports fans — but the team has stated that it is committed to rebuilding public trust in the wake of Friday’s triumph.
Amid the team’s earlier ALCS adversity, Astros shortstop Carlos Javier Correa reportedly said the team never gave up.
''It's a relentless team,'' Correa said. ''We stick together. We're a family. We fight back and we never give up.''
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:22 GMT‘Rust’ Director ‘Gutted’ by Fatal Shooting of Halyna Hutchins on Set
22:20 GMTPotty-Mouthed PM: Broadcaster Blocks Boris Johnson's Remarks on Gay Men, Muslim Women
22:08 GMTHome Run! The Astros Win a Ticket to the World Series Amid Sign-Stealing Scandal
21:29 GMTColombian Authorities Reportedly Capture Elusive Drug Lord Otoniel, Leader of Clan del Golfo
20:50 GMTTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey Issues Cryptic Warning of ‘Hyperinflation’ Soon To Happen in the US
20:17 GMTOne Person Killed, 7 Injured in Shooting Near University Campus in US
20:14 GMTIran Set to Cooperate With Islamic World in Nuclear Development - Spokeperson
19:19 GMTSupermarkets in UK Reportedly Use Cardboard Cut-Outs to Disguise Empty Shelves
19:03 GMT5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes La Palma as Spanish Island Territory Reels From Volcano Eruption
19:01 GMTJeremy Clarkson Slams 'F***ing Government' at Farming Awards Ceremony - Video
18:54 GMTPakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US
18:16 GMTWatch Massive Migrant Caravan Push North Into Mexico as US Reports Record Apprehensions
18:13 GMTWatch Iranian Governor Getting Slapped on Stage During His Inauguration
18:10 GMTAssange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revelations CIA Plotted to Kill Him, Fiancée Says
17:42 GMTUnderwater Treasure May Point to Location of Long-Gone 'Island of Gold' Empire
17:01 GMTRansomware Gang Sells Italian Celebrities' Data Stolen in SIAE Breach for $500,000 – Report
16:36 GMTUS Media Dubs Russia’s Okhotnik Drone ‘Beast’ That Could Pose ‘Big Problem for NATO’
16:14 GMTRussia Urges UN Mission to Ensure Security of Staff in Russian Office in Pristina
16:06 GMTGreek Police Say 7 Officers Injured in Chasing Car Thieves in Athens, One Offender Dead
15:47 GMTRussia-Turkey Friendship Park Opens in Antalya - Video