Gazprom Ready to Prolong Gas Supplies to Moldova if Kishinev Pays Gas Debts

According to Gazprom, Moldova's debt for supplied gas currently stands at $433 million ($709 million with overdue payments). 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

Russia's Gazprom will continue supplying gas to Moldova if the country pays its debt in full and signs a new contract starting from 1 December, the energy giant's official representative Sergei Kupriyanov said.He said Gazprom's stance is not political – the company simply cannot operate at a loss.Moldovan authorities do not like the price of Russian gas although the pricing is clear and transparent, Kupriyanov added. Kishinev refuses to recognise its gas debt to Russia but the signing of a new supply contract will be possible only after the debt is recognised, the representative said.Currently, Moldova owes Russia $433 million for already delivered gas ($709 million including delayed payments), Gazprom said.

Terranian The 1st You can wait for it, the hostile russophobe forces within the EU Monstrosity + EU Junta and NATO-Mafia will be BS'ing Gaslighting Lying about 'this' and frame it as 'Russian Aggression'. 0

