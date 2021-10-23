Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Antifa Protest in Support of Left-Wing Politics Takes Place in Stuttgart
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/gazprom-ready-to-prolong-gas-supplies-to-moldova-if-kishinev-pays-gas-debts-1090157909.html
Gazprom Ready to Prolong Gas Supplies to Moldova if Kishinev Pays Gas Debts
Gazprom Ready to Prolong Gas Supplies to Moldova if Kishinev Pays Gas Debts
According to Gazprom, Moldova's debt for supplied gas currently stands at $433 million ($709 million with overdue payments). 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T14:18+0000
2021-10-23T14:46+0000
moldova
europe
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russia's Gazprom will continue supplying gas to Moldova if the country pays its debt in full and signs a new contract starting from 1 December, the energy giant's official representative Sergei Kupriyanov said.He said Gazprom's stance is not political – the company simply cannot operate at a loss.Moldovan authorities do not like the price of Russian gas although the pricing is clear and transparent, Kupriyanov added. Kishinev refuses to recognise its gas debt to Russia but the signing of a new supply contract will be possible only after the debt is recognised, the representative said.Currently, Moldova owes Russia $433 million for already delivered gas ($709 million including delayed payments), Gazprom said.
You can wait for it, the hostile russophobe forces within the EU Monstrosity + EU Junta and NATO-Mafia will be BS'ing Gaslighting Lying about 'this' and frame it as 'Russian Aggression'.
0
1
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
moldova, europe, gas

Gazprom Ready to Prolong Gas Supplies to Moldova if Kishinev Pays Gas Debts

14:18 GMT 23.10.2021 (Updated: 14:46 GMT 23.10.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
According to Gazprom, Moldova's debt for supplied gas currently stands at $433 million ($709 million with overdue payments).
Russia's Gazprom will continue supplying gas to Moldova if the country pays its debt in full and signs a new contract starting from 1 December, the energy giant's official representative Sergei Kupriyanov said.
He said Gazprom's stance is not political – the company simply cannot operate at a loss.
Moldovan authorities do not like the price of Russian gas although the pricing is clear and transparent, Kupriyanov added. Kishinev refuses to recognise its gas debt to Russia but the signing of a new supply contract will be possible only after the debt is recognised, the representative said.
Currently, Moldova owes Russia $433 million for already delivered gas ($709 million including delayed payments), Gazprom said.
1502100
Discuss
Popular comments
You can wait for it, the hostile russophobe forces within the EU Monstrosity + EU Junta and NATO-Mafia will be BS'ing Gaslighting Lying about 'this' and frame it as 'Russian Aggression'.
Terranian The 1st
23 October, 17:40 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:26 GMTAntifa Protest in Support of Left-Wing Politics Takes Place in Stuttgart
14:18 GMTGazprom Ready to Prolong Gas Supplies to Moldova if Kishinev Pays Gas Debts
14:06 GMTRussian MoD: Berlin Must Know How Amassing Troops Near Russia's Border Ended for Europe in Past
13:59 GMTTokyo Says Self-Defenсe Forces Fighters Scrambled Over Chinese Chopper Takeoff Near Danjo
13:54 GMT24-year-old Who Prepared Fatal Prop Gun for Baldwin Was Worried She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Armourer Job
13:15 GMT‘Wicked Sense of Humour’: Turkey Pinches Reporter’s Buttocks, Other Birds ‘Giggle’ - Video
13:02 GMTRally in Support of Assange Takes Place in London
12:28 GMTDHS to Dole Out $455K to Erect Fence Around Biden’s ‘Summer White House’ in Delaware
12:21 GMTMoscow Assured Chisinau of Additional Gas Supplies in October, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Says
12:20 GMTMerkel Says Always Felt 'Significant Differences' of Opinions With Putin
12:12 GMTAuthor of Infamous Steele Dossier Claims Putin May Have Served Him Tea
12:08 GMTYellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris
11:50 GMTSouth Korea Reaches 70% Full Vaccination Goal, Reports Say
11:08 GMTStatues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study
11:07 GMTFormer Greek Foreign Minister Criticizes Signing of Defence Agreements With France, US
11:03 GMTPalermo Court Begins Hearing Against Italy's Salvini Over Blocking Migrant Ship, Reports Say
10:52 GMTUS Reportedly in Talks to Formalise Use of Pakistan's Airspace For Over-the-Horizon Afghan Ops
10:47 GMTBoris Johnson, No. 10 Staff Watch New Bond Film at £2.6 mln Downing Street Briefing Room
10:18 GMTSaudi Arabia Sets Course for Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2060
09:36 GMTRussia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean