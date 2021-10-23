https://sputniknews.com/20211023/moscow-assured-chisinau-of-additional-gas-supplies-in-october-moldovan-deputy-prime-minister-says-1090155829.html

Moscow Assured Chisinau of Additional Gas Supplies in October, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Says

"During the talks, the Russian side has assured us that Gazprom will immediately supply additional volumes of gas in October ... We hope that these volumes will be delivered to Moldova in the near future," Spinu wrote on Facebook after returning from Moscow.Russia agreed to increase daily supplies by 5 million cubic meters (176.5 million cubic feet), he said.At the same time, the politician noted that Gazprom offered Moldova to buy gas at a higher price than it proposed to other countries in the region.In this regard, Chisinau wants to hold a new round of negotiations with Gazprom but, at the same time, will continue looking for alternate suppliers to diversify gas supply sources, the official noted.Last week, the Moldovan government declared an "alarm mode" over gas shortages, with electricity disruptions, which could serve as a prelude to a full-blown state of emergency. According to Chisinau, the country received only 67% of the necessary gas volume this month.On 1 October, Gazprom extended the contract with Moldova for the supply of gas for one month. Gas prices have surged to $790 per 1,000 cubic meters with Moldova's average purchase price in 2021 at $200 per 1,000 cubic meters.The sides have launched talks on a new long-term deal last summer. Earlier this week, media reported, citing a source close to the talks, that Russia offered Moldova a fair market price of gas with an additional discount of 25% provided that Chisinau will pay its $700 million debt, but Chisinau insisted on halving the price.

