Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Rally in Support of Assange Takes Place in London
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/moscow-assured-chisinau-of-additional-gas-supplies-in-october-moldovan-deputy-prime-minister-says-1090155829.html
Moscow Assured Chisinau of Additional Gas Supplies in October, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Says
Moscow Assured Chisinau of Additional Gas Supplies in October, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Says
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moscow has assured that Russian energy giant Gazprom will arrange additional gas supplies to Moldova in October, Moldovan Deputy Prime... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T12:21+0000
2021-10-23T12:21+0000
moldova
europe
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105216/27/1052162735_0:195:2949:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_f9f158659b784837aa4af67ac387ebde.jpg
"During the talks, the Russian side has assured us that Gazprom will immediately supply additional volumes of gas in October ... We hope that these volumes will be delivered to Moldova in the near future," Spinu wrote on Facebook after returning from Moscow.Russia agreed to increase daily supplies by 5 million cubic meters (176.5 million cubic feet), he said.At the same time, the politician noted that Gazprom offered Moldova to buy gas at a higher price than it proposed to other countries in the region.In this regard, Chisinau wants to hold a new round of negotiations with Gazprom but, at the same time, will continue looking for alternate suppliers to diversify gas supply sources, the official noted.Last week, the Moldovan government declared an "alarm mode" over gas shortages, with electricity disruptions, which could serve as a prelude to a full-blown state of emergency. According to Chisinau, the country received only 67% of the necessary gas volume this month.On 1 October, Gazprom extended the contract with Moldova for the supply of gas for one month. Gas prices have surged to $790 per 1,000 cubic meters with Moldova's average purchase price in 2021 at $200 per 1,000 cubic meters.The sides have launched talks on a new long-term deal last summer. Earlier this week, media reported, citing a source close to the talks, that Russia offered Moldova a fair market price of gas with an additional discount of 25% provided that Chisinau will pay its $700 million debt, but Chisinau insisted on halving the price.
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105216/27/1052162735_109:0:2840:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_509bc4f65456637eee8439b445cb42f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
moldova, europe, gas

Moscow Assured Chisinau of Additional Gas Supplies in October, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Says

12:21 GMT 23.10.2021
© Sputnik / Egor Eryomov / Go to the photo bankOn the territory of the JSC Gazprom's gas distribution station Zapadnaya opened after reconstruction near the village of Atolino (Minsk District). (File)
On the territory of the JSC Gazprom's gas distribution station Zapadnaya opened after reconstruction near the village of Atolino (Minsk District). (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
© Sputnik / Egor Eryomov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moscow has assured that Russian energy giant Gazprom will arrange additional gas supplies to Moldova in October, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Saturday.
"During the talks, the Russian side has assured us that Gazprom will immediately supply additional volumes of gas in October ... We hope that these volumes will be delivered to Moldova in the near future," Spinu wrote on Facebook after returning from Moscow.
Russia agreed to increase daily supplies by 5 million cubic meters (176.5 million cubic feet), he said.
At the same time, the politician noted that Gazprom offered Moldova to buy gas at a higher price than it proposed to other countries in the region.
"The proposal that Gazprom is now putting forward is unprofitable for our citizens. The price of the proposal, which consists of financial and non-financial conditions, including the repayment of the historic debt in a short time, is higher than the proposals on the international gas markets. Moldova cannot agree to pay for gas at a higher price than all other states in the region," Spinu added.
In this regard, Chisinau wants to hold a new round of negotiations with Gazprom but, at the same time, will continue looking for alternate suppliers to diversify gas supply sources, the official noted.
Last week, the Moldovan government declared an "alarm mode" over gas shortages, with electricity disruptions, which could serve as a prelude to a full-blown state of emergency. According to Chisinau, the country received only 67% of the necessary gas volume this month.
On 1 October, Gazprom extended the contract with Moldova for the supply of gas for one month. Gas prices have surged to $790 per 1,000 cubic meters with Moldova's average purchase price in 2021 at $200 per 1,000 cubic meters.
The sides have launched talks on a new long-term deal last summer. Earlier this week, media reported, citing a source close to the talks, that Russia offered Moldova a fair market price of gas with an additional discount of 25% provided that Chisinau will pay its $700 million debt, but Chisinau insisted on halving the price.
1102000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:15 GMT‘Wicked Sense of Humour’: Turkey Pinches Reporter’s Buttocks, Other Birds ‘Giggle’
13:02 GMTRally in Support of Assange Takes Place in London
12:28 GMTDHS to Dole Out $455K to Erect Fence Around Biden’s ‘Summer White House’ in Delaware
12:21 GMTMoscow Assured Chisinau of Additional Gas Supplies in October, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Says
12:20 GMTMerkel Says Always Felt 'Significant Differences' of Opinions With Putin
12:12 GMTAuthor of Infamous Steele Dossier Claims Putin May Have Served Him Tea
12:08 GMTYellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris
11:50 GMTSouth Korea Reaches 70% Full Vaccination Goal, Reports Say
11:08 GMTStatues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study
11:07 GMTFormer Greek Foreign Minister Criticizes Signing of Defence Agreements With France, US
11:03 GMTPalermo Court Begins Hearing Against Italy's Salvini Over Blocking Migrant Ship, Reports Say
10:52 GMTUS Reportedly in Talks to Formalise Use of Pakistan's Airspace For Over-the-Horizon Afghan Ops
10:47 GMTBoris Johnson, No. 10 Staff Watch New Bond Film at £2.6 mln Downing Street Briefing Room
10:18 GMTSaudi Arabia Sets Course for Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2060
09:36 GMTRussia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean
09:22 GMTElon Musk Gives Preview of SpaceX's Starship, Reveals It May Be Ready for Orbital Launch Next Month
09:14 GMTUK’s Secret Taskforce of ‘Bankers’ Reportedly Primed for ‘Financial Warfare’ Against Adversaries
09:12 GMTKyrgyz President Says Country Will Not Host US Military Bases, Russian Presence 'Enough'
09:09 GMTUttarakhand Avalanche: Bodies Of 12 Trekkers Recovered as Search for Others Ongoing
08:49 GMTBryson Gray’s Song ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banned on YouTube Over 'Medical Misinformation'