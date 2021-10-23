https://sputniknews.com/20211023/former-greek-foreign-minister-criticizes-signing-of-defence-agreements-with-france-us-1090153953.html

Former Greek Foreign Minister Criticizes Signing of Defence Agreements With France, US

The former minister called the recent signings of the US-Greece Mutual Defence Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) and the France-Greece Defence and Security Agreement an "unconditional surrender" and stressed that Greece must have a multidimensional foreign policy that plays a mediating role between the West and East.According to the diplomat, Athens signed the MDCA with the belief that the US was ready to support Greece in the standoff with Ankara, by treating Turkey as their "common enemy," while Washington's priorities lay elsewhere.He stressed that questions arise whether the open-ended agreement and transfer of Greek territories to the US could be a means to provoke Russia and break off relations with China.While referring to the France-Greece agreement, the former foreign minister noted that it would have been best if it was limited by the interests of France and Greece like the maritime zones and the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Greek-Cypriots.Kotzias served as Greece's foreign minister from 2015 to 2018 and is now the leader of the PRATTO political movement.

