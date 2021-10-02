https://sputniknews.com/20211002/greece-france-deal-is-purely-defensive-fm-says-after-ankara-stated-it-was-aimed-against-turkey-1089594093.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The defense agreement between Greece and France is not directed against other countries and Turkey's statements criticizing the deal are...

On Tuesday, Greece and France signed a major defense deal, under which Athens will purchase three French navy frigates. Additionally, the two countries committed to mutual assistance in case of an armed attack on either, including on the territories under Greek maritime jurisdiction. The move has drawn harsh criticism from Ankara, which accused Athens of violating international law and NATO interests, saying the deal was aimed against Turkey.He further stressed that the deal with France was "purely defensive" and "not directed against anyone," as quoted in the report.Dendias also noted that Greece signed a similar agreement with the United Arab Emirates last year and called Turkey's claims "completely unacceptable."The spokesman said that Greece is pursuing a "problematic policy" of armament, as well as isolation and alienation of Turkey, instead of cooperation, adding that such a policy "will threaten regional peace and stability."In the summer of 2020, Turkey carried out seismic studies in the Eastern Mediterranean, which Greece considers to be its exclusive economic zone. The Greek armed forces were placed on high alert. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said the two countries were on the brink of armed conflict three times in the summer of 2020, and a general mobilization of the Greek armed forces was carried out.

