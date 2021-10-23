https://sputniknews.com/20211023/antifa-protest-in-support-of-left-wing-politics-takes-place-in-stuttgart-1090153679.html

Antifa Protest in Support of Left-Wing Politics Takes Place in Stuttgart

The activists are protesting against attempts to criminalise the anti-fascist movement. 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from Stuttgart, Germany where Antifa activists have gathered on Saturday 23 October to back left-wing politics.According to Antifa activists, their movement is being unfairly repressed and they are rallying to support members who are in jail. Antifa protesters are also expected to take to the streets of Leipzig despite a ban imposed by the authorities. They plan to march under the motto "All together – autonomous, resistant, irreconcilable!" The demonstration was called in relation to the ongoing trial of left-wing activist Lina E., who allegedly headed a militant left-wing extremist group involved in at least two attacks against right-wing activists in Saxony and Thuringia from 2018 to 2020.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

