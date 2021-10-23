Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Antifa Protest in Support of Left-Wing Politics Takes Place in Stuttgart
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/24-year-old-who-prepared-fatal-prop-gun-for-baldwin-was-worried-she-wasnt-ready-for-armourer-job-1090156559.html
24-year-old Who Prepared Fatal Prop Gun for Baldwin Was Worried She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Armourer Job
24-year-old Who Prepared Fatal Prop Gun for Baldwin Was Worried She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Armourer Job
On the set of upcoming western movie "Rust," Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun which had been declared safe by the assistant director yet contained... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T13:54+0000
2021-10-23T13:54+0000
news
us
alec baldwin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104643/53/1046435398_289:0:1889:900_1920x0_80_0_0_eda77322c8f482810e3bd41219d7c429.png
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the 24-year-old head armourer on the set of the film “Rust,” admitted she wasn't ready for the job before Alec Baldwin tragically killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza with a prop gun, reports The Daily Mail. Earlier, a call sheet from the set of "Rust," filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Santa Fe and set in 1880's Kansas, identified Gutierrez-Reed as the armourer who prepared the prop guns on the set of the film, which Baldwin was producing and starring in, according to the Wall Street Journal. Gutierrez-Reed reportedly said her father started teaching her about guns when she was 16. She also referred to her work on the film "The Old Way," starring Nicolas Cage, as the first time she headed up a firearms department – and the start of a “long” career. She confessed that loading blanks into a gun was “the scariest” thing for her. According to Gutierrez-Reed, her father, gunsmith and veteran armorer Thell Reed, helped her overcome her initial fears. Reed, 78, is an exhibition shooter specialising in fast draw and a gun consultant to the movie industry. Gutierrez-Reed is reported to have worked as an armourer for the Yellowstone Film Ranch film studio between March and June 2021, before filming for "Rust" launched in October. Fatal Prop GunAccording to a search warrant released on 22 October and cited by media outlets, Gutierrez-Reed had laid out three prop guns on a cart. Veteran assistant director Dave Halls, who has scores of credits on productions involving prop guns, including "Fargo" and "The Matrix Reloaded," took the gun, described as a a vintage-style Colt revolver, from the cart and brought it inside to Baldwin. The scene being filmed at the time was in an Old West-style church. Halls was apparently unaware that the prop weapon was loaded with live rounds and shouted “cold gun,” a phrase signalling that it was safe to fire for the scene, stated the warrant. Seconds later, Baldwin reportedly aimed the weapon at the camera and pulled the trigger. According to the warrant, the bullet struck Hutchins in the chest, and then struck director Souza, who was standing behind her, in the shoulder. The Santa Fe County sheriff’s office said on Friday afternoon that the investigation into Thursday’s incident was “active and ongoing.” Baldwin issued a statement after the incident to convey his “shock and sadness” over the tragic incident and confirming that he was cooperating with the police investigation. A statement quoted by Deadline, Rust Movie Productions, LLC, said that an internal investigation into Thursday's shooting is underway.
Something stinks in River City.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104643/53/1046435398_489:0:1689:900_1920x0_80_0_0_e9cbaec28fa2d77e5b9d8d7bd8a08c4b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, us, alec baldwin

24-year-old Who Prepared Fatal Prop Gun for Baldwin Was Worried She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Armourer Job

13:54 GMT 23.10.2021
© YouTube/SnoopyAlec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
© YouTube/Snoopy
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
On the set of upcoming western movie "Rust," Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun which had been declared safe by the assistant director yet contained live ammunition, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on 21 October 2021.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the 24-year-old head armourer on the set of the film “Rust,” admitted she wasn't ready for the job before Alec Baldwin tragically killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza with a prop gun, reports The Daily Mail.

“I almost didn't take the job because I wasn't sure if I was ready, but doing it, it went really smoothly,” Gutierrez-Reed was cited as saying in an interview with the Voices of the West in September.

Earlier, a call sheet from the set of "Rust," filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Santa Fe and set in 1880's Kansas, identified Gutierrez-Reed as the armourer who prepared the prop guns on the set of the film, which Baldwin was producing and starring in, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Gutierrez-Reed reportedly said her father started teaching her about guns when she was 16. She also referred to her work on the film "The Old Way," starring Nicolas Cage, as the first time she headed up a firearms department – and the start of a “long” career.
She confessed that loading blanks into a gun was “the scariest” thing for her. According to Gutierrez-Reed, her father, gunsmith and veteran armorer Thell Reed, helped her overcome her initial fears.
Reed, 78, is an exhibition shooter specialising in fast draw and a gun consultant to the movie industry. Gutierrez-Reed is reported to have worked as an armourer for the Yellowstone Film Ranch film studio between March and June 2021, before filming for "Rust" launched in October.

Fatal Prop Gun

According to a search warrant released on 22 October and cited by media outlets, Gutierrez-Reed had laid out three prop guns on a cart. Veteran assistant director Dave Halls, who has scores of credits on productions involving prop guns, including "Fargo" and "The Matrix Reloaded," took the gun, described as a a vintage-style Colt revolver, from the cart and brought it inside to Baldwin. The scene being filmed at the time was in an Old West-style church.
Halls was apparently unaware that the prop weapon was loaded with live rounds and shouted “cold gun,” a phrase signalling that it was safe to fire for the scene, stated the warrant. Seconds later, Baldwin reportedly aimed the weapon at the camera and pulled the trigger.
According to the warrant, the bullet struck Hutchins in the chest, and then struck director Souza, who was standing behind her, in the shoulder. The Santa Fe County sheriff’s office said on Friday afternoon that the investigation into Thursday’s incident was “active and ongoing.”
Baldwin issued a statement after the incident to convey his “shock and sadness” over the tragic incident and confirming that he was cooperating with the police investigation. A statement quoted by Deadline, Rust Movie Productions, LLC, said that an internal investigation into Thursday's shooting is underway.

"The safety of our cast and crew is the top priority of Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company. Though we were not made aware of any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is shut down. We will continue to cooperate with the Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and offer mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time," the statement said.

000130
Discuss
Popular comments
Something stinks in River City.
Katya
23 October, 17:18 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:26 GMTAntifa Protest in Support of Left-Wing Politics Takes Place in Stuttgart
14:18 GMTGazprom Ready to Prolong Gas Supplies to Moldova if Kishinev Pays Gas Debts
14:06 GMTRussian MoD: Berlin Must Know How Amassing Troops Near Russia's Border Ended for Europe in Past
13:59 GMTTokyo Says Self-Defenсe Forces Fighters Scrambled Over Chinese Chopper Takeoff Near Danjo
13:54 GMT24-year-old Who Prepared Fatal Prop Gun for Baldwin Was Worried She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Armourer Job
13:15 GMT‘Wicked Sense of Humour’: Turkey Pinches Reporter’s Buttocks, Other Birds ‘Giggle’ - Video
13:02 GMTRally in Support of Assange Takes Place in London
12:28 GMTDHS to Dole Out $455K to Erect Fence Around Biden’s ‘Summer White House’ in Delaware
12:21 GMTMoscow Assured Chisinau of Additional Gas Supplies in October, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Says
12:20 GMTMerkel Says Always Felt 'Significant Differences' of Opinions With Putin
12:12 GMTAuthor of Infamous Steele Dossier Claims Putin May Have Served Him Tea
12:08 GMTYellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris
11:50 GMTSouth Korea Reaches 70% Full Vaccination Goal, Reports Say
11:08 GMTStatues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study
11:07 GMTFormer Greek Foreign Minister Criticizes Signing of Defence Agreements With France, US
11:03 GMTPalermo Court Begins Hearing Against Italy's Salvini Over Blocking Migrant Ship, Reports Say
10:52 GMTUS Reportedly in Talks to Formalise Use of Pakistan's Airspace For Over-the-Horizon Afghan Ops
10:47 GMTBoris Johnson, No. 10 Staff Watch New Bond Film at £2.6 mln Downing Street Briefing Room
10:18 GMTSaudi Arabia Sets Course for Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2060
09:36 GMTRussia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean