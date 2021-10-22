https://sputniknews.com/20211022/why-was-i-handed-a-hot-gun-alec-baldwin-said-after-shooting-cinematographer-witness-claims-1090134635.html

'Why Was I Handed a Hot Gun?' Alec Baldwin Said After Shooting Cinematographer, Witness Claims

Camera operator Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot by actor Alec Baldwin on a set in New Mexico overnight Friday. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Why was I handed a hot gun?" Alec Baldwin repeatedly asked after he discharged a prop gun on the set, accidentally killing a camerawoman and injuring a director, according to a witness cited by the Daily Mail.On 21 October, during the filming of the western film "Rust," actor Alec Baldwin used a prop pistol, a bullet or shrapnel hit members of the crew. As a result, photography director Halyna Hutchins was seriously injured and succumbed to her wound, and director Joel Sousa is in critical condition in Hospital.Hutchins was transported via a helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she succumbed to the injury.The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. The shooting of the movie has been suspended.

