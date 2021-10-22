Registration was successful!
'Why Was I Handed a Hot Gun?' Alec Baldwin Said After Shooting Cinematographer, Witness Claims
Camera operator Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot by actor Alec Baldwin on a set in New Mexico overnight Friday.
"Why was I handed a hot gun?" Alec Baldwin repeatedly asked after he discharged a prop gun on the set, accidentally killing a camerawoman and injuring a director, according to a witness cited by the Daily Mail.On 21 October, during the filming of the western film "Rust," actor Alec Baldwin used a prop pistol, a bullet or shrapnel hit members of the crew. As a result, photography director Halyna Hutchins was seriously injured and succumbed to her wound, and director Joel Sousa is in critical condition in Hospital.Hutchins was transported via a helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she succumbed to the injury.The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. The shooting of the movie has been suspended.
'Why Was I Handed a Hot Gun?' Alec Baldwin Said After Shooting Cinematographer, Witness Claims

13:26 GMT 22.10.2021
Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York
EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Hamptons International Film Festival Chairman, Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / MARK SAGLIOCCO
Camera operator Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot by actor Alec Baldwin on a set in New Mexico overnight Friday.
"Why was I handed a hot gun?" Alec Baldwin repeatedly asked after he discharged a prop gun on the set, accidentally killing a camerawoman and injuring a director, according to a witness cited by the Daily Mail.
On 21 October, during the filming of the western film "Rust," actor Alec Baldwin used a prop pistol, a bullet or shrapnel hit members of the crew. As a result, photography director Halyna Hutchins was seriously injured and succumbed to her wound, and director Joel Sousa is in critical condition in Hospital.
Hutchins was transported via a helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she succumbed to the injury.
The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. The shooting of the movie has been suspended.
