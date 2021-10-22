https://sputniknews.com/20211022/famous-actor-alec-baldwin-fired-prop-gun-that-killed-one-person-on-movie-set-police-say-1090119564.html

Famous Actor Alec Baldwin ’Fired Prop Gun’ That Killed One Person on Movie Set, Police Say

It seems that the gun was supposed to be loaded with blanks. No charges have been filed, according to police. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

Alec Baldwin, 68, has accidentally shot two female crew members on the set of his latest movie ’Rust’ near Sante Fe, New Mexico, local police confirmed late Thursday.According to Santa Fe County New Mexico Sheriff, one victim, director of photography Halyna Hutchins, was rushed to the University of New Mexico Hospital via helicopter, where she tragically died.The other victim, director Joel Souza, is undergoing emergency treatment at Christus St. Vincent’s Hospital.Just 12 hours before the news broke out, Baldwin shared an Instagram picture of him on the set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch on the outskirts of Sante Fe. Production has been halted as of now.

