Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/famous-actor-alec-baldwin-fired-prop-gun-that-killed-one-person-on-movie-set-police-say-1090119564.html
Famous Actor Alec Baldwin ’Fired Prop Gun’ That Killed One Person on Movie Set, Police Say
Famous Actor Alec Baldwin ’Fired Prop Gun’ That Killed One Person on Movie Set, Police Say
It seems that the gun was supposed to be loaded with blanks. No charges have been filed, according to police. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T03:06+0000
2021-10-22T03:19+0000
movie
death
gun
hospital
us
hollywood
alec baldwin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090119537_0:0:2445:1376_1920x0_80_0_0_9539e7597127f4c541af89989a43402b.jpg
Alec Baldwin, 68, has accidentally shot two female crew members on the set of his latest movie ’Rust’ near Sante Fe, New Mexico, local police confirmed late Thursday.According to Santa Fe County New Mexico Sheriff, one victim, director of photography Halyna Hutchins, was rushed to the University of New Mexico Hospital via helicopter, where she tragically died.The other victim, director Joel Souza, is undergoing emergency treatment at Christus St. Vincent’s Hospital.Just 12 hours before the news broke out, Baldwin shared an Instagram picture of him on the set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch on the outskirts of Sante Fe. Production has been halted as of now.
Typical jew who wants to get away with murder.
1
1
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090119537_245:0:2418:1630_1920x0_80_0_0_bdbedcfdd3bbfe618ebfc8cff0ae0f35.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
movie, death, gun, hospital, us, hollywood, alec baldwin

Famous Actor Alec Baldwin ’Fired Prop Gun’ That Killed One Person on Movie Set, Police Say

03:06 GMT 22.10.2021 (Updated: 03:19 GMT 22.10.2021)
© AP Photo / John MinchilloAlec Baldwin watches play between Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
Alec Baldwin watches play between Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
It seems that the gun was supposed to be loaded with blanks. No charges have been filed, according to police.
Alec Baldwin, 68, has accidentally shot two female crew members on the set of his latest movie ’Rust’ near Sante Fe, New Mexico, local police confirmed late Thursday.

A spokesperson for Rust Movie Productions LLC told media that ”There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.”

According to Santa Fe County New Mexico Sheriff, one victim, director of photography Halyna Hutchins, was rushed to the University of New Mexico Hospital via helicopter, where she tragically died.
The other victim, director Joel Souza, is undergoing emergency treatment at Christus St. Vincent’s Hospital.

“Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged,” the sheriff’s office said.

Just 12 hours before the news broke out, Baldwin shared an Instagram picture of him on the set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch on the outskirts of Sante Fe.
Production has been halted as of now.
000022
Discuss
Popular comments
Typical jew who wants to get away with murder.
LeonDegrelle
22 October, 06:31 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:29 GMTMiniature-Sized Brains Grown in a Lab Could Help Treat Neurological Diseases
03:06 GMTFamous Actor Alec Baldwin ’Fired Prop Gun’ That Killed One Person on Movie Set, Police Say
02:14 GMTTexas, Missouri Sue Biden Administration to Continue With Building Border Wall
01:58 GMTBiden Says He Should Visit US Southern Border But Does Not Have Time to 'Get Down' There
01:47 GMTBiden Says Not Seeking Cold War With China
01:19 GMTUS Should Stop Dragging Taiwan Into War, China Says
01:04 GMTTrump's 'TRUTH Social' App Expected to Gain Popularity, Face Censorship Issues, Experts Say
00:54 GMTPentagon Chief May Have ‘Overplayed’ Role in Promoting Ukraine NATO Bid, Experts Deem
00:45 GMTFlorida's DeSantis Strikes at Vaccine Mandates by Posting His Rendition of 'Don't Tread on Me' Flag
00:41 GMTIDF Training ‘Intensely’ for Strike on Iranian Nuclear Facilities, Israeli Media Claims
00:21 GMT‘Sounds a Little Scary’: US Media Calls Deripaska ‘Russian Oligarch’ to Confuse People, Journo Says
00:20 GMTRepublicans Block Voting Rights Legislation, Reigniting Debate Over Ending Filibuster
00:04 GMTTexas Asks Supreme Court to Keep Abortion Ban in Place
YesterdayNYC Judge Reportedly Denies Maxwell's Request for Closed Jury Selection Ahead of Trial Start
YesterdayUK Queen Elizabeth II Spent Night at Hospital - Report
YesterdayHuman Bones Found in Florida Wilderness Park Confirmed as Belonging to Brian Laundrie
YesterdayHaitian Police Chief Steps Down as Crime Wave Hits Country
YesterdayWall Street Cruises to Record Highs for S&P 500, Nasdaq as Tesla Has Bumper Quarter
YesterdayIsraeli NSC Head Secretly Visits Paris to Defuse Tensions Over Pegasus Spyware - Reports
YesterdayFormer Italian Prime Minister Acquitted of Bribing Witnesses - Reports