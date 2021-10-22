Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/swedish-greens-want-to-prosecute-sex-purchase-as-rape-1090123044.html
Swedish Greens Want to Prosecute Sex Purchase as Rape
Swedish Greens Want to Prosecute Sex Purchase as Rape
When presenting the proposal aimed to “get to grips with the norms and culture that make women exposed to harassment, abuse and rape”, Gender Equality Minister... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T07:02+0000
2021-10-22T07:02+0000
news
europe
sweden
prostitution
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103701/12/1037011297_0:0:3222:1813_1920x0_80_0_0_cbb973b2a86aa0995b3bd7d9722ac766.jpg
The Swedish Green Party, the junior sidekick of the Social Democrat-led government, wants to investigate whether sex purchases could be classified as rape, after a decision at the party's congress.According to the left-wing feminist party, all consent should cease when compensation for a sexual service has occurred.According to Stenevi, the problem is that men overtake the right to women's bodies by paying.In related issues, the Greens also want to investigate sites for escort services and so-called sugar dating for pimping and introduce liability regarding age and consent for those who publish and produce pornographic material.In 2018, Sweden became the first Nordic nation to introduce a so-called “consent clause”, which, controversially, opened the possibility of convicting people for “negligent rape” or “careless rape” due to failure to obtain specific consent.While an increase in rape convictions was reported following the legal change, it was not unchallenged as numerous legal professionals warned it would unnecessarily complicate legal proceedings and jeopardise justice by risking innocent people getting jailed. Nevertheless, since then, Finland and Denmark have followed in Sweden's footsteps.However, since then, the Swedish government has voiced its readiness for further measures what it sees as human trafficking. Last year, the Swedish government voiced plans to fully criminalise the purchase of sex and slap the buyers with prison sentences rather than simple fines.Sweden's current laws on prostitution make it illegal to procure sex, but not to sell it. The punishment of the buyer, but not the seller was a novel concept at that time when first enacted in 1999. Since then, the Nordic model has spread to other Western nations, including Canada and Ireland.
https://sputniknews.com/20200521/swedish-government-wants-to-throw-sex-buyers-into-jail-as-slave-traders-rapists-1079371983.html
sweden
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103701/12/1037011297_119:0:2983:2148_1920x0_80_0_0_2010aab6276da8e2b24c648edb229a76.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, europe, sweden, prostitution, scandinavia

Swedish Greens Want to Prosecute Sex Purchase as Rape

07:02 GMT 22.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / VALERY HACHEA prostitute waits for clients in a street
A prostitute waits for clients in a street - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / VALERY HACHE
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
When presenting the proposal aimed to “get to grips with the norms and culture that make women exposed to harassment, abuse and rape”, Gender Equality Minister Märta Stenevi ventured that consent is something that cannot be bought. Earlier, Sweden revolutionised sexual laws by criminalising the procurement of sex, but not the selling.
The Swedish Green Party, the junior sidekick of the Social Democrat-led government, wants to investigate whether sex purchases could be classified as rape, after a decision at the party's congress.
According to the left-wing feminist party, all consent should cease when compensation for a sexual service has occurred.

“We believe it is a serious crime against the person exposed. Do you have the right to buy consent? We mean that you shouldn't be able to,” Gender Equality Minister and Greens co-speaker Märta Stenevi said, as quoted by the newspaper Aftonbladet. “Consent legislation must last all the way through, you must not be able to buy the right to abuse, but sex must be voluntary."

According to Stenevi, the problem is that men overtake the right to women's bodies by paying.

“Then we have a hard time getting to grips with the norms and culture that make women exposed to harassment, abuse, rape, bullying and various types of abuse every day,” Stenevi said.

In related issues, the Greens also want to investigate sites for escort services and so-called sugar dating for pimping and introduce liability regarding age and consent for those who publish and produce pornographic material.
In 2018, Sweden became the first Nordic nation to introduce a so-called “consent clause”, which, controversially, opened the possibility of convicting people for “negligent rape” or “careless rape” due to failure to obtain specific consent.
While an increase in rape convictions was reported following the legal change, it was not unchallenged as numerous legal professionals warned it would unnecessarily complicate legal proceedings and jeopardise justice by risking innocent people getting jailed. Nevertheless, since then, Finland and Denmark have followed in Sweden's footsteps.
A prostitute - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2020
Swedish Government Wants to Throw Sex Buyers Into Jail as 'Slave Traders', 'Rapists'
21 May 2020, 08:18 GMT
However, since then, the Swedish government has voiced its readiness for further measures what it sees as human trafficking. Last year, the Swedish government voiced plans to fully criminalise the purchase of sex and slap the buyers with prison sentences rather than simple fines.
Sweden's current laws on prostitution make it illegal to procure sex, but not to sell it. The punishment of the buyer, but not the seller was a novel concept at that time when first enacted in 1999. Since then, the Nordic model has spread to other Western nations, including Canada and Ireland.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:02 GMTSwedish Greens Want to Prosecute Sex Purchase as Rape
07:00 GMTThe Mother of All Parliaments is a Crumbling Wreck Which Could Cost ‘Eyewatering’ £12 Bn to Repair
06:34 GMTAUKUS Formation to Trigger Response of Regional Countries, Moscow Says
06:06 GMTCamerawoman Shot Dead by Alec Baldwin on Movie Set Was Born and Raised in USSR
06:06 GMTBiden at Town Hall Addresses Gas Price, Supply Chain Crises, Vows to Defend Taiwan
05:34 GMTBoJo Reluctant to Activate COVID Response ‘Plan B’, Is ‘Watching the Numbers Very Carefully’
05:19 GMTNorwegian Armed Forces Sign Contract for Delivery of Missiles for F-35 Warplanes
03:37 GMTPentagon Confirms Failed Test for Hypersonic Weapons Development, Initiated Review
03:29 GMTMiniature-Sized Brains Grown in a Lab Could Help Treat Neurological Diseases
03:06 GMTFamous Actor Alec Baldwin ’Fired Prop Gun’ That Killed One Person on Movie Set, Police Say
02:14 GMTTexas, Missouri Sue Biden Administration to Continue With Building Border Wall
01:58 GMTBiden Says He Should Visit US Southern Border But Does Not Have Time to 'Get Down' There
01:47 GMTBiden Says Not Seeking Cold War With China
01:19 GMTUS Should Stop Dragging Taiwan Into War, China Says
01:04 GMTTrump's 'TRUTH Social' App Expected to Gain Popularity, Face Censorship Issues, Experts Say
00:54 GMTPentagon Chief May Have ‘Overplayed’ Role in Promoting Ukraine NATO Bid, Experts Deem
00:45 GMTFlorida's DeSantis Strikes at Vaccine Mandates by Posting His Rendition of 'Don't Tread on Me' Flag
00:41 GMTIDF Training ‘Intensely’ for Strike on Iranian Nuclear Facilities, Israeli Media Claims
00:21 GMT‘Sounds a Little Scary’: US Media Calls Deripaska ‘Russian Oligarch’ to Confuse People, Journo Says
00:20 GMTRepublicans Block Voting Rights Legislation, Reigniting Debate Over Ending Filibuster