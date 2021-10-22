https://sputniknews.com/20211022/india-boosts-anti-submarine-warfare-capacity-as-it-buys-torpedoes-for-p-8-spy-jet-from-us-1090139830.html
India Boosts Anti-Submarine Warfare Capacity as it Buys Torpedoes for P-8 Spy Jet From US
India Boosts Anti-Submarine Warfare Capacity as it Buys Torpedoes for P-8 Spy Jet From US
The US government allowed its firms to supply torpedoes and air-launched Harpoon anti-ship missiles to India for a combined cost of $155 million in April last... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T17:10+0000
2021-10-22T17:10+0000
2021-10-22T17:10+0000
indian navy
indian ocean
us
p-8 poseidon
foreign military sales (fms)
andaman and nicobar islands
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/15/1080842008_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_aff1aca89cbde14641ee1ccc156afd57.jpg
The Indian Navy signed a $58 million deal with the US to buy MK-54 Torpedo and Expendable (chaff and flares) for its P-8 long-range maritime reconnaissance jet on Friday. In April 2020, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency gave a green light to the possible sale to the government of India of 16 MK 54 All-Up-Round Lightweight Torpedoes and three MK 54 Exercise Torpedoes.The Indian navy will also sign a deal to purchase 10 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air-launched missiles and related equipment at an estimated $92 million shortly.The deal will also include containers, spare and repair parts, and Specialised Assignment Airlift Missions, the US State Department said when it approved the sale last year.The MK 54 lightweight torpedoes are used by US surface ships, fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopters as their primary anti-submarine warfare weapon.The P-8 patrol aircraft is an integral part of the Indian Navy’s fleet and has been deployed in the Indian Ocean to track the movement of submarines of rival navies.
indian ocean
us
andaman and nicobar islands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/15/1080842008_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a1c0f4d96fef274a7a06ee32f3101723.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
indian navy, indian ocean, us, p-8 poseidon, foreign military sales (fms), andaman and nicobar islands, india
India Boosts Anti-Submarine Warfare Capacity as it Buys Torpedoes for P-8 Spy Jet From US
The US government allowed its firms to supply torpedoes and air-launched Harpoon anti-ship missiles to India for a combined cost of $155 million in April last year. Earlier this week, Boeing delivered the 11th P-8 long-range maritime reconnaissance anti-submarine aircraft to the Indian Navy.
The Indian Navy signed a $58 million deal with the US to buy MK-54 Torpedo and Expendable (chaff and flares) for its P-8 long-range maritime reconnaissance jet on Friday.
"These weapons are the outfit for P-8I Aircraft which are used for long-range maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare (ASV),” the Indian defence ministry said.
In April 2020, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency gave a green light to the possible sale to the government of India of 16 MK 54 All-Up-Round Lightweight Torpedoes
and three MK 54 Exercise Torpedoes.
The Indian navy will also sign a deal to purchase 10 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air-launched missiles
and related equipment at an estimated $92 million shortly.
The deal will also include containers, spare and repair parts, and Specialised Assignment Airlift Missions, the US State Department said when it approved the sale last year.
The MK 54 lightweight torpedoes are used by US surface ships, fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopters as their primary anti-submarine warfare weapon.
The P-8 patrol aircraft is an integral part of the Indian Navy’s fleet and has been deployed in the Indian Ocean to track the movement of submarines of rival navies.