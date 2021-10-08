Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/russian-admiral-guesses-what-it-was-us-sub-in-south-china-sea-may-have-collided-with-1089775729.html
Russian Admiral Guesses What It Was US Sub in South China Sea May Have Collided With
Russian Admiral Guesses What It Was US Sub in South China Sea May Have Collided With
On Thursday, the US Navy’s Pacific Fleet announced that one of its nuclear attack subs had struck an unknown object while operating in international waters in... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-08T18:08+0000
2021-10-08T18:17+0000
collision
submarine
uss connecticut
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089750238_0:17:3001:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_15332860e005e5f191cf29db2bd1ad4a.jpg
Retired Russian Admiral Vladimir Valuyev, former commander of the Russian Baltic Fleet, thinks he has a pretty good idea as to what it was that the USS Connecticut struck during its recent ill-fated patrol in the South China Sea.The onboard navigation systems of modern subs make a collision with an underwater reef or rock formation just as unlikely, according to the career submariner.On Thursday, the US Pacific Fleet’s public affairs office announced that the USS Connecticut Seawolf-class submarine suffered damage after colliding with an unknown object during maneuvers in the South China Sea on 2 October. 11 sailors were said to have received injuries in the incident, none of them life-threatening. The sub’s propulsion system was not damaged, and the sub was said to have set course for the US naval base in Guam.At a briefing Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian expressed China’s deep concern over the incident, and urged the United States and any other countries involved to provide relevant details, “including the exact location of the incident, the purpose of this trip, and details of what the submarine encountered.”The South China Sea is among the most sensitive bodies of water on the planet, with multiple countries, including the People’s Republic, Brunei, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam laying claim to parts of the body of water. The South China Sea is also a strategic artery for global shipping and is rich in fishing and energy resources.The United States does not have a claim to the sea’s waters, but does regularly send so-called ‘freedom of navigation’ patrols through it, occasionally at the request of regional allies, and independently at other times. Beijing abhors the patrols, given that they occasionally stray into Chinese-claimed waters. Washington does not recognize these claims.Seawolf-class attack subs are the most advanced, but also the most expensive submarines in the US Navy’s arsenal. The USS Connecticut is one of just three Seawolf-class subs to be commissioned, with 26 boats canceled in the 1990s after the end of the Cold War due to the programme being deemed too expensive. The super-quiet attack subs feature a nuclear propulsion system, meaning their range and endurance are effectively limited only by onboard supplies and the resolve of their crews. The subs’ armament consists of Mark 48 torpedoes, Harpoon anti-ship missiles and land-attack cruise missiles.
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/beijing-concerned-over-incident-with-us-nuclear-submarine-in-international-indo-pacific-waters-1089761283.html
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his cription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a whatsapp text +14436204203 . He has herbal remedies for diabetes, hepatitis, cancer, leukemia, fibrosis
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089750238_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_7be984d76235b3008dcfe3b4c6d2bb48.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
collision, submarine, uss connecticut

Russian Admiral Guesses What It Was US Sub in South China Sea May Have Collided With

18:08 GMT 08.10.2021 (Updated: 18:17 GMT 08.10.2021)
© Wikipedia / Thiep NguyenThe Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) departs Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for sea trials following a maintenance availability
The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) departs Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for sea trials following a maintenance availability - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
© Wikipedia / Thiep Nguyen
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Thursday, the US Navy’s Pacific Fleet announced that one of its nuclear attack subs had struck an unknown object while operating in international waters in the South China Sea. The incident injured 11 sailors, and forced the vessel to limp back to Guam.
Retired Russian Admiral Vladimir Valuyev, former commander of the Russian Baltic Fleet, thinks he has a pretty good idea as to what it was that the USS Connecticut struck during its recent ill-fated patrol in the South China Sea.
“A collision with another submarine is possible, but in that case, given the injuries sustained by the crew members, the two subs would have had to surface to inspect the damage. However, this did not take place. Moreover, it can hardly be imagined that a modern submarine of the Seawolf class would not notice the approach of another sub,” Valuyev told Sputnik.
The onboard navigation systems of modern subs make a collision with an underwater reef or rock formation just as unlikely, according to the career submariner.

Valuyev believes that the most likely explanation is that the sub crashed “into a recently built or still under construction oil-drilling installation, information about which has not yet been brought to the attention of the command of the American fleet."

On Thursday, the US Pacific Fleet’s public affairs office announced that the USS Connecticut Seawolf-class submarine suffered damage after colliding with an unknown object during maneuvers in the South China Sea on 2 October. 11 sailors were said to have received injuries in the incident, none of them life-threatening. The sub’s propulsion system was not damaged, and the sub was said to have set course for the US naval base in Guam.
At a briefing Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian expressed China’s deep concern over the incident, and urged the United States and any other countries involved to provide relevant details, “including the exact location of the incident, the purpose of this trip, and details of what the submarine encountered.”
The Seawolf-class attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
China Urges US to Reveal Details About Incident With Nuclear Sub in Int'l Indo-Pacific Waters
07:41 GMT
The South China Sea is among the most sensitive bodies of water on the planet, with multiple countries, including the People’s Republic, Brunei, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam laying claim to parts of the body of water. The South China Sea is also a strategic artery for global shipping and is rich in fishing and energy resources.
The United States does not have a claim to the sea’s waters, but does regularly send so-called ‘freedom of navigation’ patrols through it, occasionally at the request of regional allies, and independently at other times. Beijing abhors the patrols, given that they occasionally stray into Chinese-claimed waters. Washington does not recognize these claims.
Seawolf-class attack subs are the most advanced, but also the most expensive submarines in the US Navy’s arsenal. The USS Connecticut is one of just three Seawolf-class subs to be commissioned, with 26 boats canceled in the 1990s after the end of the Cold War due to the programme being deemed too expensive. The super-quiet attack subs feature a nuclear propulsion system, meaning their range and endurance are effectively limited only by onboard supplies and the resolve of their crews. The subs’ armament consists of Mark 48 torpedoes, Harpoon anti-ship missiles and land-attack cruise missiles.
400000
Discuss
Popular comments
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his cription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a whatsapp text +14436204203 . He has herbal remedies for diabetes, hepatitis, cancer, leukemia, fibrosis
nwnanny walmper
8 October, 21:11 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:08 GMTRussian Admiral Guesses What It Was US Sub in South China Sea May Have Collided With
17:37 GMTUS Senator Spotted Covering His Face With Hands During Chuck Schumer's Speech
17:08 GMTBuild Back Bankrupt? Dems Wrangle Over $3.5 Trln Spending Bill Despite Debt Limit Close Call
16:29 GMTMoscow Warns EU Against Turning Bloc's Carbon Laws Into 'Climate Protectionism' Tool
16:26 GMTCruise Ship Drugs Case: Indian Court Denies Bail to Aryan Khan and Friends
16:06 GMT'Why Are You Silent': Congress Parliamentarian Questions PM Modi Over 'Horror' in Uttar Pradesh
15:55 GMTIndia's Top Court Raps BJP-led Uttar Pradesh Govt for Delayed Action Over Lakhimpur Violence
15:41 GMTAustralian Ex-PM Warns China Could ‘Lash Out Disastrously Soon’ Amid Soaring Taiwan Tensions
15:30 GMTRussian Justice Ministry Adds Bellingcat, MNews to Foreign Media Agents Registry
15:28 GMTBiden Signs Bill to Compensate US Personnel Affected by 'Havana Syndrome'
15:21 GMTOffer You Can’t Refuse? Hunter Biden Reportedly Asked Mobster’s Nephew to Help Uncle With China Deal
15:10 GMTRussia Prepares Counter-Demarche at OPCW Over Navalny Case - Foreign Ministry
14:55 GMTChilean Court Sues President in 'Pandora Dossier' Case
14:53 GMTElon Musk Company ‘SpaceX’ Valuated at Over $100Bln After Secondary Share Sale, Reports Say
14:49 GMTWTI Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since November 2014
14:24 GMTUAE Becomes Gulf Trailblazer in Committing to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
14:00 GMT'Fearsome Predators' From Sea 'With Long Stinging Tentacles' Emerge on UK Shores
13:53 GMTIndia's National Airline 'Air India' Back in Founder Tata Sons' Hands After 68 Years
13:43 GMTPoll: Majority of Americans Believe US Politicians Spread More Misinformation Than Russia, China
13:39 GMTVeteran South Korean Pop Rock Stars CNBLUE Get Set for Their Comeback