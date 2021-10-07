https://sputniknews.com/20211007/eleven-sailors-injured-after-us-nuclear-powered-submarine-hits-unknown-object-in-indo-pacific-1089750312.html

Eleven Sailors Injured After US Nuclear-Powered Submarine Hits Unknown Object in Indo-Pacific

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Eleven sailors were injured after a US submarine struck an object in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region on Saturday, USNI... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

The submarine stuck an object while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region and there are no life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, the Pacific Fleet Public Affairs Office said on Thursday.The Navy added that 11 sailors received moderate to minor injuries in the incident. The vessel will now sail to Guam, where it is expected to arrive within the next 24 hours.The US Navy’s Pacific Fleet said in a statement that the submarine remains in safe and stable condition, and that the nuclear propulsion plant remains unaffected and fully operational.

