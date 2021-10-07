Registration was successful!
Eleven Sailors Injured After US Nuclear-Powered Submarine Hits Unknown Object in Indo-Pacific
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Eleven sailors were injured after a US submarine struck an object in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region on Saturday, USNI...
The submarine stuck an object while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region and there are no life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, the Pacific Fleet Public Affairs Office said on Thursday.The Navy added that 11 sailors received moderate to minor injuries in the incident. The vessel will now sail to Guam, where it is expected to arrive within the next 24 hours.The US Navy’s Pacific Fleet said in a statement that the submarine remains in safe and stable condition, and that the nuclear propulsion plant remains unaffected and fully operational.
Eleven Sailors Injured After US Nuclear-Powered Submarine Hits Unknown Object in Indo-Pacific

20:10 GMT 07.10.2021
© Wikipedia / Thiep NguyenThe Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) departs Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for sea trials following a maintenance availability
The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) departs Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for sea trials following a maintenance availability - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© Wikipedia / Thiep Nguyen
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Eleven sailors were injured after a US submarine struck an object in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region on Saturday, USNI News outlet reported on Thursday citing a Navy official.
The submarine stuck an object while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region and there are no life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, the Pacific Fleet Public Affairs Office said on Thursday.
The Navy added that 11 sailors received moderate to minor injuries in the incident. The vessel will now sail to Guam, where it is expected to arrive within the next 24 hours.
"The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of Oct. 2, while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. The safety of the crew remains the Navy’s top priority. There are no life threatening injuries," the Pacific Fleet Public Affairs Office said in a statement.
The US Navy’s Pacific Fleet said in a statement that the submarine remains in safe and stable condition, and that the nuclear propulsion plant remains unaffected and fully operational.
