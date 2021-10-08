https://sputniknews.com/20211008/beijing-concerned-over-incident-with-us-nuclear-submarine-in-international-indo-pacific-waters-1089761283.html

Beijing Concerned Over Incident With US Nuclear Submarine in International Indo-Pacific Waters

Beijing Concerned Over Incident With US Nuclear Submarine in International Indo-Pacific Waters

On 2 October a US Navy nuclear-powered submarine stuck an object while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-08T07:41+0000

2021-10-08T07:41+0000

2021-10-08T08:29+0000

world

us

china

submarine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089761609_0:135:1024:711_1920x0_80_0_0_d1edb34f06e1a8330680fa2659a6e83d.jpg

China is deeply concerned about the incident with the US nuclear submarine in the international waters of the Indo-Pacific region, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Friday.Zhao Lijian stressed that the United States and other countries involved should provide relevant details, “including the exact location of the incident, the purpose of this trip, and details of what the submarine encountered”.A US Navy nuclear-powered submarine stuck an object while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region, the Pacific Fleet Public Affairs Office said on Thursday. The US Navy’s Pacific Fleet said that the submarine remained in safe and stable condition and that the nuclear propulsion plant remains unaffected and fully operational. According to the Navy, 11 sailors received moderate to minor injuries during the incident.The boat, which did not give distress signals, is moving towards the base in Guam and due to arrive there on Friday.

Tim6311 The US is playing with fire. 4

Charlie McD They don't even know what they hit ahaha. 3

5

us

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, us, china, submarine