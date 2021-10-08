Registration was successful!
2021 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Reporters Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/beijing-concerned-over-incident-with-us-nuclear-submarine-in-international-indo-pacific-waters-1089761283.html
Beijing Concerned Over Incident With US Nuclear Submarine in International Indo-Pacific Waters
Beijing Concerned Over Incident With US Nuclear Submarine in International Indo-Pacific Waters
On 2 October a US Navy nuclear-powered submarine stuck an object while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089761609_0:135:1024:711_1920x0_80_0_0_d1edb34f06e1a8330680fa2659a6e83d.jpg
China is deeply concerned about the incident with the US nuclear submarine in the international waters of the Indo-Pacific region, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Friday.Zhao Lijian stressed that the United States and other countries involved should provide relevant details, “including the exact location of the incident, the purpose of this trip, and details of what the submarine encountered”.A US Navy nuclear-powered submarine stuck an object while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region, the Pacific Fleet Public Affairs Office said on Thursday. The US Navy’s Pacific Fleet said that the submarine remained in safe and stable condition and that the nuclear propulsion plant remains unaffected and fully operational. According to the Navy, 11 sailors received moderate to minor injuries during the incident.The boat, which did not give distress signals, is moving towards the base in Guam and due to arrive there on Friday.
The US is playing with fire.
They don't even know what they hit ahaha.
us
china
07:41 GMT 08.10.2021 (Updated: 08:29 GMT 08.10.2021)
CC0 / / The Seawolf-class attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22)
The Seawolf-class attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22)
CC0 / /
Being updated
On 2 October a US Navy nuclear-powered submarine stuck an object while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region.
China is deeply concerned about the incident with the US nuclear submarine in the international waters of the Indo-Pacific region, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Friday.
"China is seriously concerned over this incident," Zhao said at a briefing.
Zhao Lijian stressed that the United States and other countries involved should provide relevant details, “including the exact location of the incident, the purpose of this trip, and details of what the submarine encountered”.
A US Navy nuclear-powered submarine stuck an object while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region, the Pacific Fleet Public Affairs Office said on Thursday.
The US Navy’s Pacific Fleet said that the submarine remained in safe and stable condition and that the nuclear propulsion plant remains unaffected and fully operational.
According to the Navy, 11 sailors received moderate to minor injuries during the incident.
The boat, which did not give distress signals, is moving towards the base in Guam and due to arrive there on Friday.
The US is playing with fire.
Tim6311
8 October, 10:43 GMT4
They don't even know what they hit ahaha.
Charlie McD
8 October, 10:48 GMT3
