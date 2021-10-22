Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/charity-opens-clandestine-online-school-for-afghan-girls-reports-say-1090136499.html
Charity Opens Clandestine Online School for Afghan Girls, Reports Say
Charity Opens Clandestine Online School for Afghan Girls, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghan charitable organization Learn Afghanistan has opened a secret online school for girls over 12, after the new Afghan government led by... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T13:58+0000
2021-10-22T13:58+0000
asia & pacific
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090136474_0:296:3029:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_98fa8ea7e75d85d2a437e78b643a0b9e.jpg
“Schools are not functioning and there has been no action on it … We are educating 100 girls who will be the future of Afghanistan. Through tablets, they study collectively and are given homework throughout the week. We have female teachers with expertise in these areas,” the educational charity's founder, Pashtana Durrani, said, as cited by the media.Despite the risks, the Learn Afghanistan charity set the program up in October, enabling 100 girls to take classes three times a week on digital literacy, building websites, coding and graphic design.At classes, the girls also learn how to find learning tools to study on their own and to teach others, including their children in the future, because “delivering services in the community is not only the responsibility of a man, women are also a big part of that,” one of the teachers, Nazifa Rahmati, said, as cited by the media.An Afghan human rights activist previously told Sputnik how she organized an underground school in her apartment in Kabul to help her daughters and other girls get an education.Earlier in September, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the Taliban-led government is not opposed to girls going to school, but they have yet to create a safe environment and secure transportation.In September, the Taliban unveiled a new interim government, which is not inclusive of women or people not affiliated with the Islamist movement. Afghan women have launched protests in several cities calling for their rights to be respected.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090136474_93:0:2824:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_048db459ff65402acd406de78bbeabed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, afghanistan

Charity Opens Clandestine Online School for Afghan Girls, Reports Say

13:58 GMT 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / Ahmad MasoodAfghan girls attend a class at the Ishkashim high school for girls in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, near the border with Tajikistan, Afghanistan April 23, 2008
Afghan girls attend a class at the Ishkashim high school for girls in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, near the border with Tajikistan, Afghanistan April 23, 2008 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / Ahmad Masood
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghan charitable organization Learn Afghanistan has opened a secret online school for girls over 12, after the new Afghan government led by the Taliban* banned girls from attending classes, The Times reported on Friday.
“Schools are not functioning and there has been no action on it … We are educating 100 girls who will be the future of Afghanistan. Through tablets, they study collectively and are given homework throughout the week. We have female teachers with expertise in these areas,” the educational charity's founder, Pashtana Durrani, said, as cited by the media.
Despite the risks, the Learn Afghanistan charity set the program up in October, enabling 100 girls to take classes three times a week on digital literacy, building websites, coding and graphic design.
At classes, the girls also learn how to find learning tools to study on their own and to teach others, including their children in the future, because “delivering services in the community is not only the responsibility of a man, women are also a big part of that,” one of the teachers, Nazifa Rahmati, said, as cited by the media.
An Afghan human rights activist previously told Sputnik how she organized an underground school in her apartment in Kabul to help her daughters and other girls get an education.
Earlier in September, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the Taliban-led government is not opposed to girls going to school, but they have yet to create a safe environment and secure transportation.
In September, the Taliban unveiled a new interim government, which is not inclusive of women or people not affiliated with the Islamist movement. Afghan women have launched protests in several cities calling for their rights to be respected.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:13 GMTIndian Minister Claims to Have Received 'Threats' After Targeting Drug Agency's Regional Chief
14:13 GMTPfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Over 90% Effective in Children
14:07 GMTEx-Pentagon Official Accuses Military of Spreading Misinfo to Make US ‘Look Stronger Than We Are’
14:02 GMTGermany: Iraqi Airlines May Face Sanctions if Carry Potential Refugees From Minsk to EU
13:58 GMTCharity Opens Clandestine Online School for Afghan Girls, Reports Say
13:54 GMTLove Triangle in Animal Kingdom? Two Giraffes Fight Over a Female and They Got Moves
13:49 GMTSpoilt Ronaldo Ignored Rules of Humility & Equality in Juventus Dressing Room, Report Claims
13:46 GMTTwo UK Teenagers Arrested Over Hypodermic Needle Spikings In Nottingham Nightclubs
13:42 GMTPence Visits In-N-Out Burger in California as Chain Refuses to Ask Customers' Vaccination Status
13:41 GMTREC: 5,000 Companies Join ‘Single Window’ System
13:39 GMT'Squid Game' Fame Used by Drug Dealers to Peddle Ecstasy Pills to Kids, Parents Warn
13:31 GMTPub Asks Newcastle United FC Fans to Refrain From Wearing Arab-style Clothing After Saudi Takeover
13:28 GMTPolitical Parties Used Fake Facebook Accounts to Influence Delhi State Polls, Says Whistleblower
13:26 GMT'Why Was I Handed a Hot Gun?' Alec Baldwin Said After Shooting Cinematographer, Witness Claims
13:16 GMTBiden Repeats Contentious Claim That His Multi-Trillion Dollar Spending Plan Will Cost Nothing
12:52 GMTProsecutors Hoping For Convictions in Campaign Finance Case Against Ex-Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas
12:46 GMTEgyptian Exhibit Near Pyramids Denies Detention of Humanoid Artist Ai-Da
12:46 GMTInvestigation Confirms No Fraud in Bolivian 2019 Presidential Election, Foreign Minister Says
12:45 GMTTashkent Says No Need to Deploy US Troops in Uzbekistan
12:41 GMTUS State Secretary Blinken 'Met With Colombia Embassy Staff Hit With Havana Syndrome'