Charity Opens Clandestine Online School for Afghan Girls, Reports Say

Charity Opens Clandestine Online School for Afghan Girls, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghan charitable organization Learn Afghanistan has opened a secret online school for girls over 12, after the new Afghan government led by...

“Schools are not functioning and there has been no action on it … We are educating 100 girls who will be the future of Afghanistan. Through tablets, they study collectively and are given homework throughout the week. We have female teachers with expertise in these areas,” the educational charity's founder, Pashtana Durrani, said, as cited by the media.Despite the risks, the Learn Afghanistan charity set the program up in October, enabling 100 girls to take classes three times a week on digital literacy, building websites, coding and graphic design.At classes, the girls also learn how to find learning tools to study on their own and to teach others, including their children in the future, because “delivering services in the community is not only the responsibility of a man, women are also a big part of that,” one of the teachers, Nazifa Rahmati, said, as cited by the media.An Afghan human rights activist previously told Sputnik how she organized an underground school in her apartment in Kabul to help her daughters and other girls get an education.Earlier in September, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the Taliban-led government is not opposed to girls going to school, but they have yet to create a safe environment and secure transportation.In September, the Taliban unveiled a new interim government, which is not inclusive of women or people not affiliated with the Islamist movement. Afghan women have launched protests in several cities calling for their rights to be respected.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

