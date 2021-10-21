Registration was successful!
Taliban Trying to Disperse Female Rally Near Gov't Building in Kabul
Taliban Trying to Disperse Female Rally Near Gov't Building in Kabul
KABUL (Sputnik) – Several dozens of women staged a protest in Kabul near the Afghan Foreign Ministry building on Thursday, prompting the Taliban* to intervene... 21.10.2021
"The Taliban were trying to stop them and beat anybody who took pictures or videos of what was going on," the eyewitness said.The entire rally did not exceed 30 women, who were eventually forced by the Taliban to move to a different street, the eyewitness said. The Taliban also captured the equipment of journalists who tried to cover the demonstration, the eyewitness said.The Taliban pledged to defend the rights of women within the Islamic set of norms and to develop rules to enable women to study and work, including in politics. However, women have already held several protests in different Afghan cities to call on the new leadership to respect their rights and ensure representational government and municipal authorities.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
Taliban Trying to Disperse Female Rally Near Gov't Building in Kabul

10:01 GMT 21.10.2021
© AP Photo / Mariam Zuhaib Afghan women walk on the road during the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, May 13, 2021
Afghan women walk on the road during the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, May 13, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© AP Photo / Mariam Zuhaib
KABUL (Sputnik) – Several dozens of women staged a protest in Kabul near the Afghan Foreign Ministry building on Thursday, prompting the Taliban* to intervene and assault journalists covering the rally, an eyewitness told Sputnik.
"The Taliban were trying to stop them and beat anybody who took pictures or videos of what was going on," the eyewitness said.
The entire rally did not exceed 30 women, who were eventually forced by the Taliban to move to a different street, the eyewitness said. The Taliban also captured the equipment of journalists who tried to cover the demonstration, the eyewitness said.
The Taliban pledged to defend the rights of women within the Islamic set of norms and to develop rules to enable women to study and work, including in politics. However, women have already held several protests in different Afghan cities to call on the new leadership to respect their rights and ensure representational government and municipal authorities.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
