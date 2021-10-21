Registration was successful!
International
Unknown Disease Reportedly Kills Over 160 Children in DRC Since August
Unknown Disease Reportedly Kills Over 160 Children in DRC Since August
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 165 children have died since the end of August due to an unknown disease in the southwest of the Democratic Republic of the Congo... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
The disease first emerged in the town of Gungu, Kwilu Province, in August, affecting children up to age five. Regional health chief Jean-Pierre Basake was cited as saying that some of the infected children displayed malaria-like symptoms."It looks like malaria and the rapid test returns positive, but aside from malaria some [children] suffer from a disease we know nothing about that causes anemia," Basake said.The Kwilu health ministry has yet to begin studying the source of the disease and develop countermeasures, the minister said.Alain Nzamba, the head of the Mukedi rural commune, told the newspaper that the disease is killing an average of four children every day in the villages of Lozo Munene and Kinzamba.
Bill is that you? Come on Mister Gates leave those kid's alone.....Bill and Melinda Free covid-19 jabs come And get em!
Unknown Disease Reportedly Kills Over 160 Children in DRC Since August

14:36 GMT 21.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jerome DelayFILE - In this July 13, 2019 file photo, health workers wearing protective suits tend to an Ebola victim kept in an isolation cube in Beni, Congo
FILE - In this July 13, 2019 file photo, health workers wearing protective suits tend to an Ebola victim kept in an isolation cube in Beni, Congo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jerome Delay
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 165 children have died since the end of August due to an unknown disease in the southwest of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Congolese news portal Actualite reported on Thursday, citing officials.
The disease first emerged in the town of Gungu, Kwilu Province, in August, affecting children up to age five. Regional health chief Jean-Pierre Basake was cited as saying that some of the infected children displayed malaria-like symptoms.
"It looks like malaria and the rapid test returns positive, but aside from malaria some [children] suffer from a disease we know nothing about that causes anemia," Basake said.
The Kwilu health ministry has yet to begin studying the source of the disease and develop countermeasures, the minister said.
Alain Nzamba, the head of the Mukedi rural commune, told the newspaper that the disease is killing an average of four children every day in the villages of Lozo Munene and Kinzamba.
Bill is that you? Come on Mister Gates leave those kid's alone.....Bill and Melinda Free covid-19 jabs come And get em!
