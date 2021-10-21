https://sputniknews.com/20211021/uk-defense-ministry-confirms-information-about-missiles-deal-with-ukraine-1090097536.html

UK Defenсe Ministry Confirms Information About Missiles' Deal With Ukraine

The Times has reported that the UK is holding negotiations with Ukraine on their first arms deal under which London will provide Kiev with missiles. The parties are discussing possible deliveries of surface-to-surface missiles for Ukrainian patrol boats and aircraft missiles, the newspaper reported, adding that the Ministry of Defenсe was considering the sale of Brimstone missiles developed by MBDA UK."Please see below for a news release which was published last June detailing the agreement," the ministry told Ria Novosti and sent a statement published in June.The ministry confirmed that the statement is about the information shared by the Times and was surprised that the media wrote about the deal four months later.In June, the UK and Ukraine defenсe ministries signed a memorandum on the implementation of support for building up the naval potential of Ukraine. According to the UK Ministry of Defence, the deal involves the supply to Ukraine with new naval platforms and defensive naval weapons, training of personnel of the Ukrainian naval forces, the creation of new military bases and the purchase of two Sundown-class mine action vessels.

