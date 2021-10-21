Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/uk-in-talks-with-ukraine-on-missile-deliveries--reports-1090087731.html
UK in Talks With Ukraine on Missile Deliveries – Reports
UK in Talks With Ukraine on Missile Deliveries – Reports
21.10.2021
As part of the talks, the parties are discussing possible deliveries of surface-to-surface missiles for Ukrainian patrol boats and aircraft missiles, the Times newspaper reported, adding that the US Ministry of Defense was considering the sale of Brimstone missiles developed by MBDA UK.The negotiations have been reportedly launched amid the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's fears that Russia could allegedly try to escalate tensions amid the current gas crisis.Ukraine has been actively boosting its ties, including military ones, with the West since 2014, when an armed conflict erupted in the eastern region of Donbas and the Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia. Kiev accuses Moscow of being behind the crisis in the country.Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict and is interested in Kiev overcoming the political and economic crisis.
UK in Talks With Ukraine on Missile Deliveries – Reports

01:33 GMT 21.10.2021
© Photo : YouTube/MBDAFirst firing of the new Brimstone 3 strike missile
First firing of the new Brimstone 3 strike missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© Photo : YouTube/MBDA
LONDON (Sputnik) – The United Kingdom is holding negotiations with Ukraine on their first arms deal under which London will provide Kiev with missiles, media reported on Thursday.
As part of the talks, the parties are discussing possible deliveries of surface-to-surface missiles for Ukrainian patrol boats and aircraft missiles, the Times newspaper reported, adding that the US Ministry of Defense was considering the sale of Brimstone missiles developed by MBDA UK.
The negotiations have been reportedly launched amid the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's fears that Russia could allegedly try to escalate tensions amid the current gas crisis.
Ukraine has been actively boosting its ties, including military ones, with the West since 2014, when an armed conflict erupted in the eastern region of Donbas and the Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia. Kiev accuses Moscow of being behind the crisis in the country.
Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict and is interested in Kiev overcoming the political and economic crisis.
