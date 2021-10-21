Registration was successful!
Man Kills His Elderly Grandfather With Axe After 'God Told Him to Do it,' Media Says
Man Kills His Elderly Grandfather With Axe After 'God Told Him to Do it,' Media Says
On top of the murder charge, the suspect is now also reportedly facing two weapons charges. 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
Jason Vicari, a 21-year old man from Wyckoff, New Jersey is accused of murdering his 81-year-old grandfather Ronald Vicari because he apparently thought he was a monster, NJ.com reports.According to the media outlet, police arrived at Ronald’s residence on Tuesday morning after a relative of the pair called 911 and said that Jason had barricaded himself inside Roland’s home and that Roland “was lying in the bathroom unconscious with a wound to his head.”Jason was taken into custody after he agreed to come outside. When cops were about to enter the home they asked him if anyone else was inside – he responded: “Not anyone alive.”NJ.com also notes citing the arrest report, that about 10 minutes later Jason said, unprompted, “God told me to do it." The dead body of Roland Vicari was found by officers in his house, with the head of the axe that was apparently used to kill him on the floor nearby.Jason Vicari is also facing two weapons charges along with the murder charge.
Man Kills His Elderly Grandfather With Axe After 'God Told Him to Do it,' Media Says

19:07 GMT 21.10.2021
Andrei Dergalin
On top of the murder charge, the suspect is now also reportedly facing two weapons charges.
Jason Vicari, a 21-year old man from Wyckoff, New Jersey is accused of murdering his 81-year-old grandfather Ronald Vicari because he apparently thought he was a monster, NJ.com reports.
According to the media outlet, police arrived at Ronald's residence on Tuesday morning after a relative of the pair called 911 and said that Jason had barricaded himself inside Roland's home and that Roland "was lying in the bathroom unconscious with a wound to his head."
Jason was taken into custody after he agreed to come outside. When cops were about to enter the home they asked him if anyone else was inside – he responded: "Not anyone alive."
Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, U.S. May 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
FBI: US Murder Rate Increases 29% in 2020 Amid Pandemic
27 September, 16:30 GMT
NJ.com also notes citing the arrest report, that about 10 minutes later Jason said, unprompted, "God told me to do it."
"Mr. Jason Vicari uttered that he believed his grandfather was a monster and that God told him he would have to change his religion," the arrest report said, as quoted by the media outlet.
The dead body of Roland Vicari was found by officers in his house, with the head of the axe that was apparently used to kill him on the floor nearby.
Jason Vicari is also facing two weapons charges along with the murder charge.
