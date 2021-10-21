https://sputniknews.com/20211021/man-kills-his-elderly-grandfather-with-axe-after-god-told-him-to-do-it-media-says-1090111063.html

Man Kills His Elderly Grandfather With Axe After 'God Told Him to Do it,' Media Says

Jason Vicari, a 21-year old man from Wyckoff, New Jersey is accused of murdering his 81-year-old grandfather Ronald Vicari because he apparently thought he was a monster, NJ.com reports.According to the media outlet, police arrived at Ronald’s residence on Tuesday morning after a relative of the pair called 911 and said that Jason had barricaded himself inside Roland’s home and that Roland “was lying in the bathroom unconscious with a wound to his head.”Jason was taken into custody after he agreed to come outside. When cops were about to enter the home they asked him if anyone else was inside – he responded: “Not anyone alive.”NJ.com also notes citing the arrest report, that about 10 minutes later Jason said, unprompted, “God told me to do it." The dead body of Roland Vicari was found by officers in his house, with the head of the axe that was apparently used to kill him on the floor nearby.Jason Vicari is also facing two weapons charges along with the murder charge.

