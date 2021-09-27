Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/fbi-us-murder-rate-increases-29-in-2020-amid-pandemic-1089456691.html
FBI: US Murder Rate Increases 29% in 2020 Amid Pandemic
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US murder rate increased by 29% in 2020 compared to 2019 marking the first such increase in four years, the FBI said on Monday. 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
pandemic
news
united states
murder
fbi
george floyd killing
"In 2020, there were an estimated 1,277,696 violent crimes... The volume of murder and non-negligent manslaughter offences increased 29.4 percent," the FBI said in a press release.The increase in violent crime in 2020 came as the United States grappled with racially charged riots following the death of George Floyd and the outbreak of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in nationwide lockdown orders and millions of Americans losing their jobs.The release said aggravated assault cases rose by 12% in 2020 compared to the previous year. Overall, violent crime in the United States increased by 5.6% compared to 2019, the release said.Property crimes dropped by 7.8% last year compared to 2019, but motor vehicle thefts rose 12%, the release said.
the article seems to have omitted the number of murders? over 20,000 according to sources on the net. so a homicide rate / 100k of 6-7. Compare it to your nation and people.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pandemic, news, united states, murder, fbi, george floyd killing

16:30 GMT 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / PETER DASILVAPolice secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, U.S. May 26, 2021.
Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, U.S. May 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / PETER DASILVA
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US murder rate increased by 29% in 2020 compared to 2019 marking the first such increase in four years, the FBI said on Monday.
"In 2020, there were an estimated 1,277,696 violent crimes... The volume of murder and non-negligent manslaughter offences increased 29.4 percent," the FBI said in a press release.
The increase in violent crime in 2020 came as the United States grappled with racially charged riots following the death of George Floyd and the outbreak of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in nationwide lockdown orders and millions of Americans losing their jobs.
The release said aggravated assault cases rose by 12% in 2020 compared to the previous year. Overall, violent crime in the United States increased by 5.6% compared to 2019, the release said.
Property crimes dropped by 7.8% last year compared to 2019, but motor vehicle thefts rose 12%, the release said.
Discuss
Popular comments
the article seems to have omitted the number of murders? over 20,000 according to sources on the net. so a homicide rate / 100k of 6-7. Compare it to your nation and people.
See you in the ice
27 September, 19:40 GMT
