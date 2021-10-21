Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/chinese-commerce-ministry-calls-for-favorable-conditions-to-implement-trade-deal-with-us-1090103325.html
Chinese Commerce Ministry Calls for Favorable Conditions to Implement Trade Deal With US
Chinese Commerce Ministry Calls for Favorable Conditions to Implement Trade Deal With US
BEIJING (Sputnik) – The trade agreement between China and the United States is beneficial for both sides, so Beijing and Washington should pave the way for its... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
Chinese Commerce Ministry Calls for Favorable Conditions to Implement Trade Deal With US

13:34 GMT 21.10.2021
In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, visitors chat near American and Chinese flags displayed at a booth for an American company promoting environmental sensors during the China International Import Expo in Shanghai
In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, visitors chat near American and Chinese flags displayed at a booth for an American company promoting environmental sensors during the China International Import Expo in Shanghai - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
BEIJING (Sputnik) – The trade agreement between China and the United States is beneficial for both sides, so Beijing and Washington should pave the way for its implementation, the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.
"The Chinese side believes that the trade and economic agreement of the People's Republic of China and the United States is beneficial both for Beijing and Washington, as well as for the entire world. Both parties should put joint efforts in creating the atmosphere and conditions to fulfill the agreement," Shu Jueting told a briefing.
China has always been certain that the removal of extra tariffs complies with the fundamental interests of producers and consumers from both countries, and is also beneficial to restoration of the global economy, the spokesperson added.
In early October, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed the possible lifting of sanctions and tariffs during an online conversation.
The first part of the US-China Economic and Trade Agreement was signed on January 15, 2020, which obligated Washington to keep taxes equal to 25% for Chinese goods worth $250 billion a year, as well as those equal to 7.5% for goods worth $120 billion. In addition, China must purchase American industrial goods worth $75 billion, energy carriers for $50 billion, agricultural goods for $40 billion, and spend $35-40 billion on services within the 2-year period, according to the deal.
