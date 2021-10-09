https://sputniknews.com/20211009/china-vice-premier-us-trade-representative-discuss-lifting-of-tariffs-sanctions-reports-say-1089785616.html

China's Vice Premier, US Trade Representative Discuss Lifting of Tariffs, Sanctions, Reports Say

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Saturday held an online conversation with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss the possible... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

According to China Central Television, Liu also explained the Chinese position on its pattern of economic development.The Chinese vice premier added that the parties had agreed to resume contacts based on equality and mutual respect to create good conditions for the normal development of trade and economic relations as well as global economic recovery.The US trade representative's spokesperson, Adam Hodge, has confirmed that the conversation was held and provided some other details.Tai stressed that she looked forward to following up with Liu in the near future.Relations between Washington and Beijing fell to their lowest point under Donald Trump, who started his term with a so-called trade war with the Asian country by slapping steep tariffs on Chinese goods. The former US president also repeatedly blamed Beijing for failing to stop the coronavirus pandemic from spreading around the world. In response, the Chinese authorities introduced reciprocal tariffs on US goods.

