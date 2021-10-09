Registration was successful!
China's Vice Premier, US Trade Representative Discuss Lifting of Tariffs, Sanctions, Reports Say
China's Vice Premier, US Trade Representative Discuss Lifting of Tariffs, Sanctions, Reports Say
BEIJING (Sputnik) – Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Saturday held an online conversation with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss the possible... 09.10.2021
According to China Central Television, Liu also explained the Chinese position on its pattern of economic development.The Chinese vice premier added that the parties had agreed to resume contacts based on equality and mutual respect to create good conditions for the normal development of trade and economic relations as well as global economic recovery.The US trade representative's spokesperson, Adam Hodge, has confirmed that the conversation was held and provided some other details.Tai stressed that she looked forward to following up with Liu in the near future.Relations between Washington and Beijing fell to their lowest point under Donald Trump, who started his term with a so-called trade war with the Asian country by slapping steep tariffs on Chinese goods. The former US president also repeatedly blamed Beijing for failing to stop the coronavirus pandemic from spreading around the world. In response, the Chinese authorities introduced reciprocal tariffs on US goods.
China's Vice Premier, US Trade Representative Discuss Lifting of Tariffs, Sanctions, Reports Say

05:59 GMT 09.10.2021 (Updated: 06:18 GMT 09.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Charles DharapakChinese and U.S. flags
Chinese and U.S. flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
BEIJING (Sputnik) – Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Saturday held an online conversation with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss the possible lifting of sanctions and tariffs, the media has reported.
According to China Central Television, Liu also explained the Chinese position on its pattern of economic development.
The Chinese vice premier added that the parties had agreed to resume contacts based on equality and mutual respect to create good conditions for the normal development of trade and economic relations as well as global economic recovery.
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
US, China Agree to Hold Virtual Biden-Xi Meeting Before End of 2021 – Reports
7 October, 03:21 GMT
The US trade representative's spokesperson, Adam Hodge, has confirmed that the conversation was held and provided some other details.

"Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu reviewed implementation of the US-China Economic and Trade Agreement and agreed that the two sides would consult on certain outstanding issues. In addition, Ambassador Tai emphasised US concerns relating to China's state-led, non-market policies and practices that harm American workers, farmers, and businesses", Hodge said in a statement posted on his Twitter page.

Tai stressed that she looked forward to following up with Liu in the near future.
Relations between Washington and Beijing fell to their lowest point under Donald Trump, who started his term with a so-called trade war with the Asian country by slapping steep tariffs on Chinese goods. The former US president also repeatedly blamed Beijing for failing to stop the coronavirus pandemic from spreading around the world. In response, the Chinese authorities introduced reciprocal tariffs on US goods.
