Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/us-mexico-border-detentions-highest-since-1986-report-says-1090075513.html
US-Mexico Border Detentions Highest Since 1986, Report Says
US-Mexico Border Detentions Highest Since 1986, Report Says
With the migration crisis in the US showing no sign of abating, Republican Senator Ted Cruz recently insisted that the country is currently experiencing "the... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T15:56+0000
2021-10-20T15:56+0000
mexico
us
migrants
border
crisis
us customs and border protection (cbp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090072237_0:0:3075:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_72d9e583126955572727496f00cacf57.jpg
Between October 2020 and September 2021, US border authorities detained more than 1.7 million migrants at the country’s southern border, the highest number since 1986, according to new Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, obtained by The Washington Post.The CBP is due to release the data later this week, according to the newspaper.The WaPo report comes after Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus, nominated by President Biden to head the CBP, faced tough questioning from Senate Republicans, who in particular pressed him to call the surge in migrant arrivals a “crisis”.Washington has repeatedly drawn criticism from Republicans over the president’s handling of the refugee crisis at the US southern border, with the White House repeatedly calling the issue a "vital human challenge" instead of a "migration crisis".The New York Post has, meanwhile, reported that the Biden administration is secretly flying planes with unaccompanied migrant minors to suburban New York in order to quietly resettle them across the region.The latest CBP figures showed that at least 37,805 unaccompanied migrant children have already entered the US.Shortly after assuming office in January, Biden began to reverse Trump's hardline immigration policies, halting construction of a border wall, moving to end "harsh and extreme immigration enforcement", and promising to "restore and expand" the asylum system.Other moves included rescinding the Trump-era travel ban and promising a "path to citizenship" for more than 11 million undocumented immigrants already living in the US.
https://sputniknews.com/20210825/why-does-biden-continue-to-fight-against-trump-migrant-policy-despite-border-crisis--scotus-ruling-1083712956.html
mexico
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090072237_46:0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_02db1b65c3f9b299b3f43f81aef41d77.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mexico, us, migrants, border, crisis, us customs and border protection (cbp)

US-Mexico Border Detentions Highest Since 1986, Report Says

15:56 GMT 20.10.2021
© REUTERS / ADREES LATIFTexas State Troopers walk across the International Bridge as some migrants line up to depart on a bus as thousands of others await to be processed after crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Ciudad Acuna in Del Rio, Texas, U.S. September 20, 2021
Texas State Troopers walk across the International Bridge as some migrants line up to depart on a bus as thousands of others await to be processed after crossing the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Ciudad Acuna in Del Rio, Texas, U.S. September 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
With the migration crisis in the US showing no sign of abating, Republican Senator Ted Cruz recently insisted that the country is currently experiencing "the worst illegal immigration in 21 years" because of President Joe Biden’s "deliberate political decisions".
Between October 2020 and September 2021, US border authorities detained more than 1.7 million migrants at the country’s southern border, the highest number since 1986, according to new Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, obtained by The Washington Post.
The CBP is due to release the data later this week, according to the newspaper.
The WaPo report comes after Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus, nominated by President Biden to head the CBP, faced tough questioning from Senate Republicans, who in particular pressed him to call the surge in migrant arrivals a “crisis”.

Magnus, however, described it as a “significant challenge”, adding that “the numbers are very high”, something that echoed the Biden administration’s preferred remarks to depict the situation with migrants.

Washington has repeatedly drawn criticism from Republicans over the president’s handling of the refugee crisis at the US southern border, with the White House repeatedly calling the issue a "vital human challenge" instead of a "migration crisis".
Migrants from Central America are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., July 22, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2021
Why Does Biden Continue to Fight Against Trump Migrant Policy Despite Border Crisis & SCOTUS Ruling?
25 August, 20:08 GMT
The New York Post has, meanwhile, reported that the Biden administration is secretly flying planes with unaccompanied migrant minors to suburban New York in order to quietly resettle them across the region.
The newspaper also referred to its analysis of online flight-tracking data, which suggested that around 2,000 unaccompanied migrant minors have arrived at the Westchester County Airport, 30 miles north of New York City, on 21 flights since 8 August.
The latest CBP figures showed that at least 37,805 unaccompanied migrant children have already entered the US.
Shortly after assuming office in January, Biden began to reverse Trump's hardline immigration policies, halting construction of a border wall, moving to end "harsh and extreme immigration enforcement", and promising to "restore and expand" the asylum system.
Other moves included rescinding the Trump-era travel ban and promising a "path to citizenship" for more than 11 million undocumented immigrants already living in the US.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:56 GMTUS-Mexico Border Detentions Highest Since 1986, Report Says
15:43 GMTMan Found Beheaded, Eviscerated in Southern France, 'Potentially Dangerous & Armed' Suspect at Large
15:14 GMTLondon Has 165,000 Homeless People But Afghan Refugees Could Jump to Front of Queue For Homes
14:57 GMTDC AG Seeks to Hold Zuckerberg Liable in Suit Stemming From Cambridge Analytica Scandal
14:48 GMTUS Accuses China of 'Stonewalling' the World on COVID-19 Origins Since January 2020
14:27 GMTPsaki Bashed Online as She Tries to Laugh Off Question About Night Flights Transporting Migrant Kids
14:22 GMT'It Brings Me Nightmares': Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty in 2018 High School Rampage
14:06 GMTTension Erupts in India's Uttar Pradesh After Dalit Cleaner Dies in Police Custody
14:01 GMTGermany's Greens Party Chief Accuses Russia of 'Playing Poker' With Gas Prices
13:49 GMTBitcoin Hits New All-Time High, Soaring Above $65,000
13:45 GMT'Hunter's Moon' Reigns in Night Sky Over Tehran
13:44 GMTLondon Police Shut Down Tube Station After Stabbing Attack on Night Bus Leaves Three Injured
13:41 GMTLet's Go Brandon, F**k Joe Biden Song Reaches Top Spot on iTunes Hip-Hop Charts
13:36 GMT'Absolute Harassment': Celebs, Netizens Fume After Court Rejects Star Kid Aryan Khan's Bail Plea
13:33 GMTUS Military Base Bethesda Housing Walter Reed Medical Center on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb Threat
13:22 GMTFrench Feminist Group Sues Miss France Beauty Pageant for Allegedly Violating Country’s Laws
13:18 GMTSpain's La Palma Suffers Strongest Earthquake Since Volcanic Eruption
13:16 GMTTrump Organisation May Be Under New Criminal Probe Over Tax Schemes
13:12 GMTSuspect in Assassination Plot on Dutch Prime Minister Denies His Guilt, Lawyer Says
13:09 GMTUK Business Minister ‘Categorically’ Rules Out New COVID-19 Lockdown