International

US Monthly Encounters on Southern Border Exceed 200,000 for Second Straight Month - CBP
US Monthly Encounters on Southern Border Exceed 200,000 for Second Straight Month - CBP
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The monthly number of asylum-seeking migrants apprehended on the US southern border in August reached more than 200,000 for a second... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
CBP data showed on Wednesday that 208,887 migrants were apprehended on the US southern border in August, slightly lower compared to the 213,534 migrants apprehended in July.Most of the migrants apprehended in August were single adults and family units. A majority of the 97,270 single adult migrants apprehended in August were mostly from Mexico or from another country that is not Honduras, Guatemala or El Salvador, CBP found.The 79,754 migrant families apprehended on the southern border were mostly from Guatemala, Honduras, or another country that is not from the Northern Triangle region, CBP showed.More than 1.5 million migrants have been apprehended on the US southern border since October, according to CBP.The United States has apprehended more than 1.5 million illegal migrants at the southern border with Mexico in 1986, 1996, 1998-2000, according to CBP data.
US Monthly Encounters on Southern Border Exceed 200,000 for Second Straight Month - CBP

01:30 GMT 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZMigrants from Central America are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., July 22, 2021.
Migrants from Central America are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., July 22, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The monthly number of asylum-seeking migrants apprehended on the US southern border in August reached more than 200,000 for a second consecutive month, but the total was slightly lower compared to July, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed.
CBP data showed on Wednesday that 208,887 migrants were apprehended on the US southern border in August, slightly lower compared to the 213,534 migrants apprehended in July.
Most of the migrants apprehended in August were single adults and family units. A majority of the 97,270 single adult migrants apprehended in August were mostly from Mexico or from another country that is not Honduras, Guatemala or El Salvador, CBP found.
The 79,754 migrant families apprehended on the southern border were mostly from Guatemala, Honduras, or another country that is not from the Northern Triangle region, CBP showed.
More than 1.5 million migrants have been apprehended on the US southern border since October, according to CBP.
The United States has apprehended more than 1.5 million illegal migrants at the southern border with Mexico in 1986, 1996, 1998-2000, according to CBP data.
