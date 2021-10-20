Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/us-house-rules-committee-approves-bannons-criminal-contempt-referral-sets-up-full-vote-1090080664.html
US House Rules Committee Approves Bannon's Criminal Contempt Referral, Sets Up Full Vote
US House Rules Committee Approves Bannon's Criminal Contempt Referral, Sets Up Full Vote
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives Rules Committee on Wednesday approved the criminal contempt referral of former Trump aide Steve Bannon... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T18:55+0000
2021-10-20T18:55+0000
us
steve bannon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107523/53/1075235341_0:0:5089:2864_1920x0_80_0_0_0a5339f3714217d89108a3fa3bc76f68.jpg
The Rules Committee approved the measure in a 9-4 vote along party lines.The resolution was drafted and first approved on Tuesday by the US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6.US media reported the full vote could take place on Thursday.Last week, Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena that required him to testify before the Select Committee and referenced the executive privilege rule in his defense. However, the committe sent a private letter to Bannon’s lawyer in which it rejected his arguments not to cooperate in the ongoing probe and threatened to hold him accountable for contempt of Congress.On Monday, former US President Donald Trump sued the Select Committee for what he says are illegal requests to obtain White House records, saying the records have no connection to the events. Trump’s lawsuit points out that the FBI has found no evidence the event was part of an organized plot to overturn the 2020 election results nor that Trump and his associates were involved in any such exercise.On 6 January 2021, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in a bid to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's win in the November election. The storming was preceded by a Trump rally, which saw a massive turnout. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the riot.The president, who has repeatedly claimed the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him, was accused of “inciting an insurrection". Trump vehemently rejected the accusations, spearheaded by the Democrats, that he had instigated the riots. He was later impeached by the US House of Representatives on charges of incitement to insurrection, but was subsequently acquitted by the US Senate.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107523/53/1075235341_169:0:4858:3517_1920x0_80_0_0_ccb7b00a9aa1ce6fcf639cf9de9f928e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, steve bannon

US House Rules Committee Approves Bannon's Criminal Contempt Referral, Sets Up Full Vote

18:55 GMT 20.10.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteSteve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, talks about the approaching midterm election during an interview with The Associated Press, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Washington
Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, talks about the approaching midterm election during an interview with The Associated Press, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives Rules Committee on Wednesday approved the criminal contempt referral of former Trump aide Steve Bannon that sets up the resolution for a full vote.
The Rules Committee approved the measure in a 9-4 vote along party lines.
The resolution was drafted and first approved on Tuesday by the US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6.
Contempt of Congress charges can only be pursued by the Justice Department and can result in a penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
US media reported the full vote could take place on Thursday.
Last week, Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena that required him to testify before the Select Committee and referenced the executive privilege rule in his defense. However, the committe sent a private letter to Bannon’s lawyer in which it rejected his arguments not to cooperate in the ongoing probe and threatened to hold him accountable for contempt of Congress.
On Monday, former US President Donald Trump sued the Select Committee for what he says are illegal requests to obtain White House records, saying the records have no connection to the events. Trump’s lawsuit points out that the FBI has found no evidence the event was part of an organized plot to overturn the 2020 election results nor that Trump and his associates were involved in any such exercise.
On 6 January 2021, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in a bid to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's win in the November election. The storming was preceded by a Trump rally, which saw a massive turnout. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the riot.
The president, who has repeatedly claimed the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him, was accused of “inciting an insurrection". Trump vehemently rejected the accusations, spearheaded by the Democrats, that he had instigated the riots. He was later impeached by the US House of Representatives on charges of incitement to insurrection, but was subsequently acquitted by the US Senate.
1300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:23 GMTBrian Laundrie Search: Coroner Called After Items Belonging to Laundrie Were Found
19:05 GMTFacebook Admits It Doesn't Ban Info Facilitating Illegal Immigration, Smuggling
18:58 GMTPoll: Support for Capitol Riot Probe Declines Among Republicans, Independents
18:55 GMTUS House Rules Committee Approves Bannon's Criminal Contempt Referral, Sets Up Full Vote
18:52 GMTUS House Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Make Human Rights 'Integral Part’ of Arms Sales
18:48 GMTREC: EXIAR Stands Ready to Support Armenia's Infrastructure Projects
18:40 GMT'Who the Hell Shrunk Mike and Why?' Twitter Explodes Over Pompeo's Dramatic Weight Loss
18:30 GMTUkraine NATO Membership: Why US, EU Won't Test Russia's 'Red Lines' Despite Pentagon Chief's Bravado
18:20 GMTREC's Support for Exports to Armenia Amounts to $72 Million Since Early 2021
18:18 GMT'Conspiracy to Malign' Image: India Rejects EU's Claim of Exporting Genetically Modified Rice
18:18 GMTRussian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance Celebrates 10th Anniversary
17:56 GMTNo Offence, Christopher: Vikings Reached New World Long Before Columbus, New Study Claims
17:51 GMTUS Actively Upgrading Tactical Nuclear Arsenal, Russian Defence Minister Says
17:24 GMTResentment Swells in Strategic Ladakh as Modi Gov't Fails to Provide Jobs, Quota to Border Villagers
17:16 GMTUK Health Secretary Javid Hints at New Mask Rule, Warns Daily COVID-19 Cases Could Hit 100K
17:06 GMTOfficer, That’s Not Meowine! Russian Police Detain Cat Attempting to Smuggle Drugs Into Prison
17:04 GMTFacebook's Reported Decision to Rebrand Seems 'Opportunistic', Prof Says
17:01 GMTParis to Announce Retaliatory Measures in Fisheries Dispute With UK by End of Week
16:59 GMTPerpetrator of Last Year's Terror Attack in Vienna Acted Alone, Prosecutor's Office Says
16:57 GMTInstagram Users Report Issues With Social Media Platform