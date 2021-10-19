Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/i-wanted-to-go-down-with-the-crowd-trump-thinks-he-wouldve-stopped-capitol-rioters-book-reveals-1090043027.html
'I Wanted to Go Down With the Crowd': Trump Thinks He Would've Stopped Capitol Rioters, Book Reveals
'I Wanted to Go Down With the Crowd': Trump Thinks He Would've Stopped Capitol Rioters, Book Reveals
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Donald Trump said he would have stopped a group of rioters at the US Capitol on 6 January from doing anything bad if he were there... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-19T15:29+0000
2021-10-19T15:29+0000
us
donald trump jr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089404186_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8fcc2d6002fa2d96c64b40c848f50d92.jpg
"I wanted to go down with the crowd. I said I was going to go down with the crowd. But they wouldn't let me go… I think if I did go down there, I would have stopped the people from doing anything bad”, Trump said.On Monday, the ex-president sued the US House Select Committee investigating the 6 January event for what he claims are illegal requests to obtain White House records, saying they have no connection to the events.The Select Committee said the following day it will continue the probe and fight what it characterised as Trump’s attempts to impede its work.Trump associate and former Breitbart media chief Steve Bannon also refused to comply with a subpoena that required him to testify before the Select Committee, arguing that he is not required to testify given the executive privilege rule.Trump’s lawsuit points out that the FBI has found no evidence the event was part of an organised plot to overturn the 2020 election results or that Trump and his associates were involved in any such exercise. The ex-POTUS has repeatedly rejected the notion that the 6 January events were a riot or insurrection and has maintained that he won the 2020 presidential election, which he has consistently described as rigged. Trump has also slammed the congressional probe, launched by a Democratic-majority House, as a "sideshow to distract America" from the "massive failures" of Joe Biden's administration.On 6 January 2021, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in a bid to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's win in the November election. The storming was preceded by a Trump rally, which saw a huge turnout. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the riot. The president, who has repeatedly claimed the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him, was accused of “inciting an insurrection". Trump vehemently rejected the accusations, spearheaded by the Democrats, that he had instigated the riots. He was later impeached by the US House of Representatives on charges of incitement to insurrection, but was subsequently acquitted by the US Senate.
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/trump-sues-house-panel-probing-january-6-1090019556.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089404186_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87d1e1188f5a33c5b5c5343ff06fd952.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump jr

'I Wanted to Go Down With the Crowd': Trump Thinks He Would've Stopped Capitol Rioters, Book Reveals

15:29 GMT 19.10.2021
© REUTERS / Shannon StapletonU.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a screen speaking to supporters during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. Picture taken January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo/File Photo
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a screen speaking to supporters during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. Picture taken January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Donald Trump said he would have stopped a group of rioters at the US Capitol on 6 January from doing anything bad if he were there himself, according to an interview excerpt from David Drucker’s book “In Trump’s Shadow: The Battle for 2024 and the Future of the GOP”, published Tuesday and featured in Business Insider.
"I wanted to go down with the crowd. I said I was going to go down with the crowd. But they wouldn't let me go… I think if I did go down there, I would have stopped the people from doing anything bad”, Trump said.
On Monday, the ex-president sued the US House Select Committee investigating the 6 January event for what he claims are illegal requests to obtain White House records, saying they have no connection to the events.
The Select Committee said the following day it will continue the probe and fight what it characterised as Trump’s attempts to impede its work.
Trump associate and former Breitbart media chief Steve Bannon also refused to comply with a subpoena that required him to testify before the Select Committee, arguing that he is not required to testify given the executive privilege rule.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Mummey - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
Trump Sues House Panel Probing January 6 Events
Yesterday, 20:44 GMT
Trump’s lawsuit points out that the FBI has found no evidence the event was part of an organised plot to overturn the 2020 election results or that Trump and his associates were involved in any such exercise. The ex-POTUS has repeatedly rejected the notion that the 6 January events were a riot or insurrection and has maintained that he won the 2020 presidential election, which he has consistently described as rigged.
Trump has also slammed the congressional probe, launched by a Democratic-majority House, as a "sideshow to distract America" from the "massive failures" of Joe Biden's administration.
On 6 January 2021, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in a bid to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's win in the November election. The storming was preceded by a Trump rally, which saw a huge turnout. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the riot.
The president, who has repeatedly claimed the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him, was accused of “inciting an insurrection". Trump vehemently rejected the accusations, spearheaded by the Democrats, that he had instigated the riots. He was later impeached by the US House of Representatives on charges of incitement to insurrection, but was subsequently acquitted by the US Senate.
090000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:34 GMTIsraeli Scuba Diver Discovers 900-Year-Old Crusader Sword
15:29 GMT'I Wanted to Go Down With the Crowd': Trump Thinks He Would've Stopped Capitol Rioters, Book Reveals
15:25 GMTFBI Reportedly Raids Washington Home of Russian Billionaire Deripaska
15:20 GMTBollywood Star Yuvika Chaudhary Briefly Arrested for Using 'Casteist Slur' in Viral Video
15:16 GMTUK Stops US Firm Buying British Defence Contractor on 'National Security Grounds'
14:55 GMTChina Calls for Restraint After New North Korean Missile Launches
14:50 GMTUK Risks Drought, Water Shortages Because of Climate Change, Environment Agency Chief Warns
14:47 GMTGreece, Cyprus, Egypt Jointly Condemn Turkey's 'Illegal Activities' in Eastern Mediterranean
14:42 GMTRussian Watchdog Warns Google May Face Revenue-Based Fines
14:33 GMTThe Z Factor: Why Maverick Eric Zemmour is Making Early Running in French Presidential Race
14:27 GMTManchester Arena Bomber’s Brother Leaves UK Ahead of Planned Appearance at Inquiry
14:24 GMTUK Parliament Closes Loophole That Allowed Sex-Pest MP to Keep His Seat
14:17 GMTREC: 20+ Russian Exporters Participate in Business Mission to Armenia
13:55 GMTEx-CIA Director Petraeus Gives Evidence Before UK Parliament Amid Inquiry Into Afghan Policy
13:37 GMTFans Slam Ex-England Star Carragher as He Drops Ronaldo From His Combined Man United & Liverpool XI
13:31 GMTOnline Fury as Fox News Host Tweets Powell Death Fuels 'New Concerns' About COVID Vax Efficacy
13:23 GMTBJP Stages Protest After Party Member Shot Dead in West Bengal
13:17 GMTMicrosoft Execs Warned Bill Gates Against 'Sending Flirtatious Messages to Female Staffer in 2008'
13:10 GMTUK Police Were ‘Reluctant To Investigate’ Former Labour MP Accused Of Sex Crimes
12:52 GMTPoland Deploys 6,000 Soldiers to Guard Border With Belarus