'I Wanted to Go Down With the Crowd': Trump Thinks He Would've Stopped Capitol Rioters, Book Reveals

'I Wanted to Go Down With the Crowd': Trump Thinks He Would've Stopped Capitol Rioters, Book Reveals

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Donald Trump said he would have stopped a group of rioters at the US Capitol on 6 January from doing anything bad if he were there... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

"I wanted to go down with the crowd. I said I was going to go down with the crowd. But they wouldn't let me go… I think if I did go down there, I would have stopped the people from doing anything bad”, Trump said.On Monday, the ex-president sued the US House Select Committee investigating the 6 January event for what he claims are illegal requests to obtain White House records, saying they have no connection to the events.The Select Committee said the following day it will continue the probe and fight what it characterised as Trump’s attempts to impede its work.Trump associate and former Breitbart media chief Steve Bannon also refused to comply with a subpoena that required him to testify before the Select Committee, arguing that he is not required to testify given the executive privilege rule.Trump’s lawsuit points out that the FBI has found no evidence the event was part of an organised plot to overturn the 2020 election results or that Trump and his associates were involved in any such exercise. The ex-POTUS has repeatedly rejected the notion that the 6 January events were a riot or insurrection and has maintained that he won the 2020 presidential election, which he has consistently described as rigged. Trump has also slammed the congressional probe, launched by a Democratic-majority House, as a "sideshow to distract America" from the "massive failures" of Joe Biden's administration.On 6 January 2021, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in a bid to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's win in the November election. The storming was preceded by a Trump rally, which saw a huge turnout. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the riot. The president, who has repeatedly claimed the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him, was accused of “inciting an insurrection". Trump vehemently rejected the accusations, spearheaded by the Democrats, that he had instigated the riots. He was later impeached by the US House of Representatives on charges of incitement to insurrection, but was subsequently acquitted by the US Senate.

