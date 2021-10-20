Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/swedish-submarine-loaded-live-torpedoes-amid-major-russian-drill--report-1090058531.html
Swedish Submarine Loaded Live Torpedoes Amid Major Russian Drill – Report
Swedish Submarine Loaded Live Torpedoes Amid Major Russian Drill – Report
The Zapad-21 drills, featuring some 200,000 personnel, were held in western Russia and Belarus in September and were labelled a "demonstration of strength"... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T06:16+0000
2021-10-20T06:16+0000
news
military & intelligence
sweden
baltic sea
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105111/69/1051116940_0:146:2048:1298_1920x0_80_0_0_187f45f1a3b1f62eac16a195971a24c1.jpg
In the midst of the joint Russian-Belarusian drills Zapad-21 in September, the Swedish submarine HMS Uppland was ordered to carry out a complex secret operation – namely to load live torpedoes out at sea, national broadcaster SVT has reported.Under great secrecy, the torpedoes were transported from their storage facility via a highway and loaded onto the HMS Pelikanen, the Swedish Navy's only missile and torpedo salvage vessel.The HMS Pelikanen and the HMS Uppland subsequently met up in a bay in the Östergötland archipelago where the transshipment took place, "on a dark night" as SVT put it.The reason for the rare field exercise was to do a contingency check built on the premise that their home base had been knocked out.The HMS Uppland is a 62-metre Gotland-class diesel-electric submarine displacing 1,580 tonnes and manning up to 32 sailors. It has been in service since 1997 and has two peers within the Swedish Navy, the HMS Gotland and the HMS Halland.The Zapad-21 drills held in western Russia and Belarus featured some 200,000 personnel, over 80 aircraft, and up to 760 pieces of military equipment.At that time, Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist specifically warned that the drills, seen as the largest of its kind since the Cold War, affected Sweden's entire surroundings. He later called the exercise a "demonstration of strength" showcasing Moscow's "extensive military capability".Earlier this year, a military garrison on Sweden's largest Baltic Sea island, Gotland, was bolstered, citing increased Russian military activity in the area. The Swedish reinforcements included sensors, off-road and armoured vehicles, air defence units, ships, and Gripen aircraft. SVT speculated that the measure may have been linked to the Zapad drills as well.
https://sputniknews.com/20210825/sweden-bolsters-military-presence-on-key-baltic-island-citing-increased-russian-activity-1083705767.html
The swedish friggin minister of defence is seriously sick and sees a russian under his bed and desk in the office and on the take by the moronistan’s military industrial complex plus giving bj’s to mossad - his closer relation with epstein has still to be investigated!
4
Perhaps the Swedish navy should load that clown into a torpedo tube and launch him toward the North Sea.
1
3
sweden
baltic sea
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105111/69/1051116940_317:0:2048:1298_1920x0_80_0_0_aa76b2bf61cf7b7eae02d6e7edf54bce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, military & intelligence, sweden, baltic sea, scandinavia

Swedish Submarine Loaded Live Torpedoes Amid Major Russian Drill – Report

06:16 GMT 20.10.2021
© AP Photo / Henrik MontgomerySwedish submarine HMS Halland (File)
Swedish submarine HMS Halland (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© AP Photo / Henrik Montgomery
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The Zapad-21 drills, featuring some 200,000 personnel, were held in western Russia and Belarus in September and were labelled a "demonstration of strength" showing Moscow's "extensive military capability" by Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist.
In the midst of the joint Russian-Belarusian drills Zapad-21 in September, the Swedish submarine HMS Uppland was ordered to carry out a complex secret operation – namely to load live torpedoes out at sea, national broadcaster SVT has reported.
Under great secrecy, the torpedoes were transported from their storage facility via a highway and loaded onto the HMS Pelikanen, the Swedish Navy's only missile and torpedo salvage vessel.

The HMS Pelikanen and the HMS Uppland subsequently met up in a bay in the Östergötland archipelago where the transshipment took place, "on a dark night" as SVT put it.
The reason for the rare field exercise was to do a contingency check built on the premise that their home base had been knocked out.

"Normally, the submarine goes to the quay in the city of Karlskrona to load new torpedoes. This time we did it from a more tactical place", Lieutenant Colonel Adam Camél, the head of emergency preparedness, told SVT.

The HMS Uppland is a 62-metre Gotland-class diesel-electric submarine displacing 1,580 tonnes and manning up to 32 sailors. It has been in service since 1997 and has two peers within the Swedish Navy, the HMS Gotland and the HMS Halland.
The Zapad-21 drills held in western Russia and Belarus featured some 200,000 personnel, over 80 aircraft, and up to 760 pieces of military equipment.
At that time, Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist specifically warned that the drills, seen as the largest of its kind since the Cold War, affected Sweden's entire surroundings. He later called the exercise a "demonstration of strength" showcasing Moscow's "extensive military capability".
Swedish minesweeper HMS Koster searching for what the military says is a foreign threat in the waters in the Stockholm Archipelago, Sweden, on October 19 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2021
Sweden Bolsters Military Presence on Key Baltic Island, Citing 'Increased Russian Activity'
25 August, 05:16 GMT
Earlier this year, a military garrison on Sweden's largest Baltic Sea island, Gotland, was bolstered, citing increased Russian military activity in the area. The Swedish reinforcements included sensors, off-road and armoured vehicles, air defence units, ships, and Gripen aircraft. SVT speculated that the measure may have been linked to the Zapad drills as well.
262003
Discuss
Popular comments
The swedish friggin minister of defence is seriously sick and sees a russian under his bed and desk in the office and on the take by the moronistan’s military industrial complex plus giving bj’s to mossad - his closer relation with epstein has still to be investigated!
mmandrake
20 October, 09:23 GMT4
400000
Perhaps the Swedish navy should load that clown into a torpedo tube and launch him toward the North Sea.
TruePatriot
20 October, 09:59 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:55 GMTTwo Russian Jets Intercept American Bombers Over Black Sea
06:32 GMTDeripaska's Spokesperson Links FBI Raids of Relatives' Homes to Sanctions
06:31 GMTFinnish Military Lowers Physical Condition Threshold to Include 'PlayStation Boys'
06:23 GMTMoroccan Laboratory Plans to Produce Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine
06:16 GMTSwedish Submarine Loaded Live Torpedoes Amid Major Russian Drill – Report
06:05 GMT'We're on the Edge': UK Gov't Urged to Enact 'Plan B' to Prevent NHS Crisis Amid Rise in COVID Cases
05:58 GMTIsrael & Sudan a Year After Normalisation: Relations Haven't Taken Off, Here's Why
05:00 GMTNew Material to Protect Against Radiation Created in Russia
04:25 GMTMultiple Casualties Reported After Explosion Hits Bus in Damascus, Syria - Photos, Video
04:03 GMTTime's Up, Jeffrey: New Documentary Shows Epstein Claiming to Support Anti-Harassment Movement
02:49 GMTBuilding 'Metaverse': Facebook Plans to Change Its Name Next Week - Report
02:42 GMTPhoto: Texas Gov. Mocks Illegal Immigrants Trying to Cross the Border in Camouflage
02:27 GMTAlyssa Milano Arrested at Protest Outside White House for Refusing to Obey Police
02:05 GMTFBI Agents Leave House of Deripaska's Relatives in Washington, Correspondent Says
01:41 GMTEcuador President Declares State of Emergency Amid Rise in Violent Crime
00:57 GMTUS Law Enforcement Unions Decry 'Defund the Police' for Rise in Assaults on Officers - Report
00:52 GMTLabor Activists Hail ‘Striketober’ as Over 100,000 Union Workers Across US Prepare Work Stoppages
00:46 GMTUS House Committee Advances Resolution Calling for Criminal Contempt Charge Against Bannon
00:38 GMT'Ye' Surprises Yet Again: Users Mock Rapper's New Haircut
00:19 GMTBiden Admin. Not Seeking to Make States Choose Between Working With US or China, Blinken Says