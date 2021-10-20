Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/officer-thats-not-meowine-russian-police-detain-cat-attempting-to-smuggle-drugs-into-prison-1090077144.html
Officer, That’s Not Meowine! Russian Police Detain Cat Attempting to Smuggle Drugs Into Prison
Officer, That’s Not Meowine! Russian Police Detain Cat Attempting to Smuggle Drugs Into Prison
With their creativity and out-of-the-box, thinking they could have invented a new means of transport or made a fortune in advertising and screenwriting... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T17:06+0000
2021-10-20T17:12+0000
cat
drug smuggling
russia
cats
drug cartel
drug smugglers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090076796_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_848e80adb13a989682bea92647ec251c.jpg
Oh, look at this adorable cat, its eyes are so сute, we must take this munchkin home...Stop! You’re probably making a terrible mistake, because that "munchkin" might be a member of a drug cartel and those cute little eyes are nothing but a cunning ruse intended to sell you weed.Police in Russia’s Ivanovo Oblast knew how manipulative these furry cutie pies can be and thanks to their vigilance, they prevented drugs from being smuggled into a local prison. Law enforcement officers detained a cat that was carrying over five grams of marijuana in its collar. Felines are often used as drug mules. The case in Ivanovo Oblast mirrors several others that have been reported in various parts of Russia and around the world. In 2018, police uncovered a drug trafficking scheme in a prison in the Tula region, with an inmate using an animal born in the facility to deliver drugs to prison and the outside. The cat was meant to be used as evidence, but it escaped from a local animal centre (we told you, they are wicked).As much original as it may seem, using cats is not the most crazy idea drug dealers have come up with over the years, and the more obstacles they face, the more creative they get. When the authorities build fences, criminals resort to drones, catapults, and even submarines.Law enforcement continues finding drugs in the most unusual things, such as salsa sauce, puzzles for children, frozen fish and (oh, gosh!) donuts. In 2016, a woman was arrested in Germany after she was found to be carrying one kilogram of cocaine in her breast implants.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090076796_96:0:1803:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_9cffa8513323bfef820d4b177e9477c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cat, drug smuggling, russia, cats, drug cartel, drug smugglers

Officer, That’s Not Meowine! Russian Police Detain Cat Attempting to Smuggle Drugs Into Prison

17:06 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 17:12 GMT 20.10.2021)
CC0 / / a kitten
a kitten - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
With their creativity and out-of-the-box, thinking they could have invented a new means of transport or made a fortune in advertising and screenwriting; however, drug dealers are instead figuring out new ways of smuggling illegal substances.
Oh, look at this adorable cat, its eyes are so сute, we must take this munchkin home...Stop! You’re probably making a terrible mistake, because that "munchkin" might be a member of a drug cartel and those cute little eyes are nothing but a cunning ruse intended to sell you weed.
Police in Russia’s Ivanovo Oblast knew how manipulative these furry cutie pies can be and thanks to their vigilance, they prevented drugs from being smuggled into a local prison. Law enforcement officers detained a cat that was carrying over five grams of marijuana in its collar.
Felines are often used as drug mules. The case in Ivanovo Oblast mirrors several others that have been reported in various parts of Russia and around the world. In 2018, police uncovered a drug trafficking scheme in a prison in the Tula region, with an inmate using an animal born in the facility to deliver drugs to prison and the outside. The cat was meant to be used as evidence, but it escaped from a local animal centre (we told you, they are wicked).

As much original as it may seem, using cats is not the most crazy idea drug dealers have come up with over the years, and the more obstacles they face, the more creative they get. When the authorities build fences, criminals resort to drones, catapults, and even submarines.
Law enforcement continues finding drugs in the most unusual things, such as salsa sauce, puzzles for children, frozen fish and (oh, gosh!) donuts. In 2016, a woman was arrested in Germany after she was found to be carrying one kilogram of cocaine in her breast implants.
201000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:51 GMTUS Actively Upgrading Tactical Nuclear Arsenal, Russian Defence Minister Says
17:24 GMTResentment Swells in Strategic Ladakh as Modi Gov't Fails to Provide Jobs, Quota to Border Villagers
17:16 GMTUK Health Secretary Hints at New Mask Rule, Warns Daily COVID-19 Cases Could Hit 100K
17:06 GMTOfficer, That’s Not Meowine! Russian Police Detain Cat Attempting to Smuggle Drugs Into Prison
17:04 GMTFacebook's Reported Decision to Rebrand Seems 'Opportunistic', Prof Says
17:01 GMTParis to Announce Retaliatory Measures in Fisheries Dispute With UK by End of Week
16:59 GMTPerpetrator of Last Year's Terror Attack in Vienna Acted Alone, Prosecutor's Office Says
16:57 GMTInstagram Users Report Issues With Social Media Platform
16:40 GMTCould UK Electoral Boundary Changes Doom Labour to Eternal Opposition?
15:56 GMTUS-Mexico Border Detentions Highest Since 1986, Report Says
15:43 GMTMan Found Beheaded, Eviscerated in Southern France, 'Potentially Dangerous & Armed' Suspect at Large
15:14 GMTLondon Has 165,000 Homeless People But Afghan Refugees Could Jump to Front of Queue For Homes
14:57 GMTDC AG Seeks to Hold Zuckerberg Liable in Suit Stemming From Cambridge Analytica Scandal
14:48 GMTUS Accuses China of 'Stonewalling' the World on COVID-19 Origins Since January 2020
14:27 GMTPsaki Bashed Online as She Tries to Laugh Off Question About Night Flights Transporting Migrant Kids
14:22 GMT'It Brings Me Nightmares': Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty in 2018 High School Rampage
14:06 GMTTension Erupts in India's Uttar Pradesh After Dalit Cleaner Dies in Police Custody
14:01 GMTGermany's Greens Party Chief Accuses Russia of 'Playing Poker' With Gas Prices
13:49 GMTBitcoin Hits New All-Time High, Soaring Above $65,000
13:45 GMT'Hunter's Moon' Reigns in Night Sky Over Tehran