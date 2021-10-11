Doing the 'Right Thing': Sheriff in Florida Wants to Return 'Lost' $2m-Worth Marijuana to Its Owner

Florida's Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey made a post on social media that officials wanted to "return" some 350 kg (770 pounds) of marijuana to its rightful owner. The Sheriff's Office said in an ironic Facebook post that it was simply attempting to "do the right thing."But beware, scammers! The sheriff noted that the officials would have to confirm the identity of "the rightful owner" to return their property and "make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off!!"One of the sheriff's followers suggested that the amount of weed pictured in the photo would be enough to supply famous adept of the funny grass, country music legend Willie Nelson for a week.According to the local media, Ivey regularly encourages fugitives to surrender via his witty social media posts.Over the years, the folksy sheriff has created a slew of short Facebook video programs with titles like “Fishing for Fugitives,” “Cookin up Justice,” “Riding Shotgun,” “Brevard County Justice,” “On the Go with the BCSO,” and “Truth Be Told,” to name but a few, some of which are weekly Facebook page features, while others are more occasional.
The sheriff was dubbed by media as "the most politically incorrect sheriff in the country," extensively using social media while employing comedy to engage with people. He also hosts a variety of comedy programs on Facebook to highlight various instances of his work, the most famous of which is his "Wheel of Fugitive."
"Since at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office we always strive to do the right thing, our Narcotics Agents are trying to identify the rightful owner of the approximately 770 lbs of marijuana that was seized from a mini-storage facility in Viera," Ivey wrote. "I mean, trying to identify the rightful owner of the property is the very least we can do, especially since it has a street value of roughly two million dollars!!"
But beware, scammers! The sheriff noted that the officials would have to confirm the identity of "the rightful owner" to return their property and "make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off!!"
One of the sheriff's followers suggested that the amount of weed pictured in the photo would be enough to supply famous adept of the funny grass, country music legend Willie Nelson for a week.
According to the local media, Ivey regularly encourages fugitives to surrender via his witty social media posts.
Over the years, the folksy sheriff has created a slew of short Facebook video programs with titles like “Fishing for Fugitives,” “Cookin up Justice,” “Riding Shotgun,” “Brevard County Justice,” “On the Go with the BCSO,” and “Truth Be Told,” to name but a few, some of which are weekly Facebook page features, while others are more occasional.