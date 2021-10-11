https://sputniknews.com/20211011/doing-the-right-thing-sheriff-in-florida-wants-to-return-lost-2m-worth-marijuana-to-its-owner-1089824009.html

Doing the 'Right Thing': Sheriff in Florida Wants to Return 'Lost' $2m-Worth Marijuana to Its Owner

Doing the 'Right Thing': Sheriff in Florida Wants to Return 'Lost' $2m-Worth Marijuana to Its Owner

The sheriff was dubbed by media as "the most politically incorrect sheriff in the country," extensively using social media while employing comedy to engage... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-11T03:53+0000

2021-10-11T03:53+0000

2021-10-11T03:53+0000

marijuana

us

florida

recreational marijuana

florida man

sheriff

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106332/79/1063327914_0:128:5472:3206_1920x0_80_0_0_11be6f14f8abde0e0024c419ce8fc04e.jpg

Florida's Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey made a post on social media that officials wanted to "return" some 350 kg (770 pounds) of marijuana to its rightful owner. The Sheriff's Office said in an ironic Facebook post that it was simply attempting to "do the right thing."But beware, scammers! The sheriff noted that the officials would have to confirm the identity of "the rightful owner" to return their property and "make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off!!"One of the sheriff's followers suggested that the amount of weed pictured in the photo would be enough to supply famous adept of the funny grass, country music legend Willie Nelson for a week.According to the local media, Ivey regularly encourages fugitives to surrender via his witty social media posts.Over the years, the folksy sheriff has created a slew of short Facebook video programs with titles like “Fishing for Fugitives,” “Cookin up Justice,” “Riding Shotgun,” “Brevard County Justice,” “On the Go with the BCSO,” and “Truth Be Told,” to name but a few, some of which are weekly Facebook page features, while others are more occasional.

us

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

marijuana, us, florida, recreational marijuana, florida man, sheriff, viral