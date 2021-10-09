https://sputniknews.com/20211009/zen-and-the-art-of-building-a-dice-tower-on-a-cats-paw-1089773986.html

Zen and the Art of Building a Dice Tower on a Cat's Paw

Zen and the Art of Building a Dice Tower on a Cat's Paw

Cats can sometimes exhibit remarkable patience and restraint, remaining still for prolonged periods of time as they stalk their prey. Sometimes, however, they... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-09T04:30+0000

2021-10-09T04:30+0000

2021-10-09T04:30+0000

cat

videoclub

restraint

balance

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089774179_0:30:336:219_1920x0_80_0_0_2dcfdb15d094ed157254f901fe39dd81.png

Not only does this feline manage to remain still while its limbs are entangled in a manner resembling some sort of yoga pose, the cat also allows a veritable tower made of dice to be erected on the tip of one of its paws.The cat watches with keen interest as the “dice tower” grows taller, maintaining its posture and thus keeping the “structure” from falling apart.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

cat, videoclub, restraint, balance