Zen and the Art of Building a Dice Tower on a Cat's Paw

Not only does this feline manage to remain still while its limbs are entangled in a manner resembling some sort of yoga pose, the cat also allows a veritable tower made of dice to be erected on the tip of one of its paws.The cat watches with keen interest as the “dice tower” grows taller, maintaining its posture and thus keeping the “structure” from falling apart.
Cats can sometimes exhibit remarkable patience and restraint, remaining still for prolonged periods of time as they stalk their prey. Sometimes, however, they can display these traits in situations that do not involve violence.
Not only does this feline manage to remain still while its limbs are entangled in a manner resembling some sort of yoga pose, the cat also allows a veritable tower made of dice to be erected on the tip of one of its paws.
The cat watches with keen interest as the “dice tower” grows taller, maintaining its posture and thus keeping the “structure” from falling apart.