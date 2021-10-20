Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/germanys-greens-party-chief-accuses-russia-of-playing-poker-with-gas-prices-1090072045.html
Germany's Greens Party Chief Accuses Russia of 'Playing Poker' With Gas Prices
Germany's Greens Party Chief Accuses Russia of 'Playing Poker' With Gas Prices
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Co-chair of The Greens German party Annalena Baerbock said in an interview with the Funke media group that Russia was "playing poker" with... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T14:01+0000
2021-10-20T14:01+0000
europe
russia
germany
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089732460_0:0:3028:1703_1920x0_80_0_0_faaf1f4f1fea2077773a30516a4d698b.jpg
"The current high gas prices are primarily the result of high demand and low supply. At the same time, Russia is playing poker: gas supplies have been significantly reduced," Baerbock said.Russia supplies gas to Europe in accordance with contracts, but the gas storage facilities are relatively empty, Baerbock stated.The Greens co-chair emphasized that she wanted the European energy laws to be respected and, as a consequence, to have one company operate Nord Stream 2 and another one to supply gas via the pipeline."While this is the same company, the operation permit cannot be issued," the politician added.In response to the accusations over high gas prices, the Kremlin stated that Western politicians had miscalculated when switching to alternative energy sources. Russia has repeatedly noted that it is fulfilling all the obligations to European partners and is ready to sell more gas.Europe saw a sharp increase in gas prices over the past few months. From early August to late September, the price of gas futures at the TTF trading point in the Netherlands more than doubled.
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/first-string-of-nord-stream-2-pipeline-filled-with-technical-gas-1090001395.html
She has the head just to have hair.......she is able in short time to make so much contradicts statements!
0
Forse nessuno gli ha detto che è la Germania a non aver ancora dato l'autorizzazione ad attivarlo...
0
2
russia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089732460_211:0:2940:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c1a07379fcae7b8b2c7cd7f73acb14cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, russia, germany, gas

Germany's Greens Party Chief Accuses Russia of 'Playing Poker' With Gas Prices

14:01 GMT 20.10.2021
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLEFlames come out of a domestic gas ring on a stove in Manchester, Britain, September 20, 2021
Flames come out of a domestic gas ring on a stove in Manchester, Britain, September 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Co-chair of The Greens German party Annalena Baerbock said in an interview with the Funke media group that Russia was "playing poker" with gas prices and called for compliance with European legislation in the situation with Nord Stream 2.
"The current high gas prices are primarily the result of high demand and low supply. At the same time, Russia is playing poker: gas supplies have been significantly reduced," Baerbock said.
Russia supplies gas to Europe in accordance with contracts, but the gas storage facilities are relatively empty, Baerbock stated.
"Russia could be doing this consciously to ensure that Nord Stream 2 [pipeline] begins work as soon as possible even though some legal conditions have yet to be met," the German politician suggested.
The Greens co-chair emphasized that she wanted the European energy laws to be respected and, as a consequence, to have one company operate Nord Stream 2 and another one to supply gas via the pipeline.
"While this is the same company, the operation permit cannot be issued," the politician added.
Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
First String of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Filled With Technical Gas
18 October, 09:04 GMT
In response to the accusations over high gas prices, the Kremlin stated that Western politicians had miscalculated when switching to alternative energy sources. Russia has repeatedly noted that it is fulfilling all the obligations to European partners and is ready to sell more gas.
Europe saw a sharp increase in gas prices over the past few months. From early August to late September, the price of gas futures at the TTF trading point in the Netherlands more than doubled.
050000
Discuss
Popular comments
She has the head just to have hair.......she is able in short time to make so much contradicts statements!
NoGo
20 October, 17:31 GMT
000000
Forse nessuno gli ha detto che è la Germania a non aver ancora dato l'autorizzazione ad attivarlo...
Francesco Slossel
20 October, 17:39 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:48 GMTUS Accuses China of 'Stonewalling' the World on COVID-19 Origins Since January 2020
14:27 GMTPsaki Bashed Online as She Tries to Laugh Off Question About Night Flights Transporting Migrant Kids
14:22 GMTParkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty in 2018 High School Rampage
14:06 GMTTension Erupts in India's Uttar Pradesh After Dalit Cleaner Dies in Police Custody
14:01 GMTGermany's Greens Party Chief Accuses Russia of 'Playing Poker' With Gas Prices
13:49 GMTBitcoin Hits New All-Time High, Soaring Above $65,000
13:45 GMT'Hunter's Moon' Reigns in Night Sky Over Tehran
13:44 GMTLondon Police Shut Down Tube Station After Stabbing Attack on Night Bus Leaves Three Injured
13:41 GMTLet's Go Brandon, F**k Joe Biden Song Reaches Top Spot on iTunes Hip-Hop Charts
13:36 GMT'Absolute Harassment': Celebs, Netizens Fume After Court Rejects Star Kid Aryan Khan's Bail Plea
13:33 GMTUS Military Base Bethesda on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb, Active Shooter Threat
13:22 GMTFrench Feminist Group Sues Miss France Beauty Pageant for Allegedly Violating Country’s Laws
13:18 GMTSpain's La Palma Suffers Strongest Earthquake Since Volcanic Eruption
13:16 GMTTrump Organisation May Be Under New Criminal Probe Over Tax Schemes
13:12 GMTSuspect in Assassination Plot on Dutch Prime Minister Denies His Guilt, Lawyer Says
13:09 GMTUK Business Minister ‘Categorically’ Rules Out New COVID-19 Lockdown
13:07 GMTSpain Agrees to Extradite Venezuela's Former Chief Spy to US
13:00 GMTGerman Police Arrest Two Former Bundeswehr Soldiers Suspected of Forming Terrorist Group
13:00 GMTYalta 2.0? Why US Military Analysts Urge Biden to Avoid Standoff With Russia, China at All Costs
12:46 GMTTigray Forces Accuse Ethiopian Gov't of New Airstrikes in Mekelle