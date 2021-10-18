https://sputniknews.com/20211018/first-string-of-nord-stream-2-pipeline-filled-with-technical-gas-1090001395.html

First String of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Filled With Technical Gas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was filled with technical gas, while pre-commissioning procedures for the second string... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-18T09:04+0000

2021-10-18T09:04+0000

2021-10-18T09:04+0000

europe

russia

nord stream 2

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On 10 September, Russia's Gazprom announced that construction of the pipeline had been completed, and now it is only waiting for certification from the German regulator. The project is preparing for launch amid an ongoing energy crisis as gas prices in Europe have reached record highs.

europe, russia, nord stream 2