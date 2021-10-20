Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/could-uk-electoral-boundary-changes-doom-labour-to-eternal-opposition-1090072984.html
Could UK Electoral Boundary Changes Doom Labour to Eternal Opposition?
Could UK Electoral Boundary Changes Doom Labour to Eternal Opposition?
The boundary commissions of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland periodically redraw constituency borders to bring the number of voters in each... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T16:40+0000
2021-10-20T16:40+0000
britain
great britain
tony blair
boris johnson
gordon brown
british conservative party
british labour party
public opinion polls
uk electoral commission
keir starmer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082824141_0:0:2699:1518_1920x0_80_0_0_82492a30ed6011f97f7cd924cf0d69b2.jpg
Changes to the UK's electoral boundaries could make it near-impossible for the Labour Party to get back into office.According to analysts Election Maps UK, the proposed redrawing of the country's 650 Parliamentary constituencies would leave Sir Keir Starmer's official opposition with even more of an uphill battle to win the next election.The site published a projected election map based on the draft changes, showing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Tories would increase their majority by 16 seats, mostly at the expense of Labour.The pundits predicted Labour would need a 12-point poll lead to win a Parliamentary majority, but the Conservatives would only need a five-point margin.Recent opinion polls show the Tories holding a fluctuating but significant lead over Labour in the wake of the annual party conference season, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, outbreaks of fuel and food panic-buying and a series of ministerial scandals.Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox speculated that it could be the end of the Labour Party, already riven by left-right divisions.The boundary commissions of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland periodically review the borders of the seats, with the aim of bringing the number of voters in each roughly into line. English constituencies currently average 72,200 electors, while the figure for Northern Ireland is 68,300, Scotland 67,200 and Labour stronghold Wales just 56,000.But left-wingers and opponents of Brexit accused the Tories of gerrymandering — and worse.Labour lost more than 40 seats in its traditional northern 'Red Wall' strongholds in the December 2019 election, after adopting policy at its September conference of re-running the 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union, with then-shadow Brexit Secretary Starmer leading the charge.But since 2015 the Scottish National Party SNP has won most of the 59 seats in Scotland, formerly a Labour stronghold, making the official opposition’s chances of winning an election far more difficult.Labour has not won an election since 2005, when leader Tony Blair led the party to its third successive victory on a much-reduced share of the vote from the 1997 landslide. Blair was forced to resign two years later, to be replaced by his chancellor of the exchequer Gordon Brown. Brown mooted a snap election in the autumn of 2007, but dropped the idea after securing support from trade unions at that year's party conference. His popularity declined after the 2008 financial crisis and his government's austerity cuts to pay for the cost of rescuing major banks.
https://sputniknews.com/20210926/suicide-pact-top-labour-remainer-says-party-should-campaign-to-re-join-eu-1089429364.html
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082824141_299:0:2699:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_364cce4e3c473b8bef8c71b62419db73.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
britain, great britain, tony blair, boris johnson, gordon brown, british conservative party, british labour party, public opinion polls, uk electoral commission, keir starmer, independent electoral and boundaries commission (iebc), viral

Could UK Electoral Boundary Changes Doom Labour to Eternal Opposition?

16:40 GMT 20.10.2021
© REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSONSir Keir Starmer outside a polling station
Sir Keir Starmer outside a polling station - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSON
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
The boundary commissions of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland periodically redraw constituency borders to bring the number of voters in each roughly into line. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland currently elect more MPs per head of capita than England, where the ruling Conservatives have almost all their seats.
Changes to the UK's electoral boundaries could make it near-impossible for the Labour Party to get back into office.
According to analysts Election Maps UK, the proposed redrawing of the country's 650 Parliamentary constituencies would leave Sir Keir Starmer's official opposition with even more of an uphill battle to win the next election.
The site published a projected election map based on the draft changes, showing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Tories would increase their majority by 16 seats, mostly at the expense of Labour.
The pundits predicted Labour would need a 12-point poll lead to win a Parliamentary majority, but the Conservatives would only need a five-point margin.
Recent opinion polls show the Tories holding a fluctuating but significant lead over Labour in the wake of the annual party conference season, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, outbreaks of fuel and food panic-buying and a series of ministerial scandals.
Britain's Labour Party Conference - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
Suicide Pact? Top Labour Remainer Says Party Should Campaign to Rejoin EU
26 September, 19:20 GMT
Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox speculated that it could be the end of the Labour Party, already riven by left-right divisions.
The boundary commissions of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland periodically review the borders of the seats, with the aim of bringing the number of voters in each roughly into line. English constituencies currently average 72,200 electors, while the figure for Northern Ireland is 68,300, Scotland 67,200 and Labour stronghold Wales just 56,000.
But left-wingers and opponents of Brexit accused the Tories of gerrymandering — and worse.
Labour lost more than 40 seats in its traditional northern 'Red Wall' strongholds in the December 2019 election, after adopting policy at its September conference of re-running the 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union, with then-shadow Brexit Secretary Starmer leading the charge.
But since 2015 the Scottish National Party SNP has won most of the 59 seats in Scotland, formerly a Labour stronghold, making the official opposition’s chances of winning an election far more difficult.
Labour has not won an election since 2005, when leader Tony Blair led the party to its third successive victory on a much-reduced share of the vote from the 1997 landslide. Blair was forced to resign two years later, to be replaced by his chancellor of the exchequer Gordon Brown.
Brown mooted a snap election in the autumn of 2007, but dropped the idea after securing support from trade unions at that year's party conference. His popularity declined after the 2008 financial crisis and his government's austerity cuts to pay for the cost of rescuing major banks.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:40 GMTCould UK Electoral Boundary Changes Doom Labour to Eternal Opposition?
15:56 GMTUS-Mexico Border Detentions Highest Since 1986, Report Says
15:43 GMTMan Found Beheaded, Eviscerated in Southern France, 'Potentially Dangerous & Armed' Suspect at Large
15:14 GMTLondon Has 165,000 Homeless People But Afghan Refugees Could Jump to Front of Queue For Homes
14:57 GMTDC AG Seeks to Hold Zuckerberg Liable in Suit Stemming From Cambridge Analytica Scandal
14:48 GMTUS Accuses China of 'Stonewalling' the World on COVID-19 Origins Since January 2020
14:27 GMTPsaki Bashed Online as She Tries to Laugh Off Question About Night Flights Transporting Migrant Kids
14:22 GMT'It Brings Me Nightmares': Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty in 2018 High School Rampage
14:06 GMTTension Erupts in India's Uttar Pradesh After Dalit Cleaner Dies in Police Custody
14:01 GMTGermany's Greens Party Chief Accuses Russia of 'Playing Poker' With Gas Prices
13:49 GMTBitcoin Hits New All-Time High, Soaring Above $65,000
13:45 GMT'Hunter's Moon' Reigns in Night Sky Over Tehran
13:44 GMTLondon Police Shut Down Tube Station After Stabbing Attack on Night Bus Leaves Three Injured
13:41 GMTLet's Go Brandon, F**k Joe Biden Song Reaches Top Spot on iTunes Hip-Hop Charts
13:36 GMT'Absolute Harassment': Celebs, Netizens Fume After Court Rejects Star Kid Aryan Khan's Bail Plea
13:33 GMTUS Military Base Bethesda Housing Walter Reed Medical Center on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb Threat
13:22 GMTFrench Feminist Group Sues Miss France Beauty Pageant for Allegedly Violating Country’s Laws
13:18 GMTSpain's La Palma Suffers Strongest Earthquake Since Volcanic Eruption
13:16 GMTTrump Organisation May Be Under New Criminal Probe Over Tax Schemes
13:12 GMTSuspect in Assassination Plot on Dutch Prime Minister Denies His Guilt, Lawyer Says