https://sputniknews.com/20210926/suicide-pact-top-labour-remainer-says-party-should-campaign-to-re-join-eu-1089429364.html

Suicide Pact? Top Labour Remainer Says Party Should Campaign to Rejoin EU

Suicide Pact? Top Labour Remainer Says Party Should Campaign to Rejoin EU

Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn, along with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, was one of his party's most strident opponents of Britain's 2020 exit from the... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-26T19:20+0000

2021-09-26T19:20+0000

2021-09-26T19:34+0000

britain

brighton

brexit

hilary benn

european union (eu)

keir starmer

party conference

uk labour party

steve bray

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089429314_0:0:3123:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_4c8d64d49bfa2734bb87af1144acf5c1.jpg

A prominent europhile Labour MP has called for his party to campaign on a platform of rejoining the European Union — similar to the policy that lost the party the 2019 election.Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn at a party conference in Brighton said that it was time for "a new relationship with the EU".He said Labour should move "step by step towards rejoining" the bloc that 17.4 million Britons voted to leave in 2016. Benn stated that it was the UK's "destiny to be European"."The truth is, bit by bit, the British people can see what is happening in front of their eyes — the queues, the shortages", Benn told delegates. "The threat to peace and security that a Labour government achieved after many years with the Northern Ireland agreement".Earlier, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told the BBC's Andrew Marr that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government should grant visas to 100,000 lorry drivers from the EU and elsewhere — when those countries are also experiencing a haulage labour shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Outside his Brighton studio he was greeted by a three-strong demonstration by led by Steve Bray, a Welshman and former Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate who has protested against Brexit outside parliament since 2017.Starmer, then shadow Brexit secretary under leader Jeremy Corbyn, led the adoption of a policy of re-running the referendum at the September 2019 conference — a position which helped Johnson's Conservative Party to a landslide victory, taking dozens of seats from Labour in its Brexit-voting northern heartlands.The shortage of licensed Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) drivers has seen wages in the low-paid haulage industry rise from £10.50 per hour to a £13.50 basic rate."I agree, lorry drivers deserve a pay rise", Benn conceded, but then complained there were not enough ballet dancers in the UK either.Benn's father was the late former cabinet minister and famous Labour left-winger Tony Benn, who opposed Britain's membership in the EU and its predecessor, the European Economic Community, until his death in 2014. Corbyn was a vocal eurosceptic until his election as leader in 2015.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/labour-leader-demands-visas-for-100k-foreign-lorry-drivers-amid-global-shortage-1089420324.html

lol lol i get paid more than $90 to $100 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $10k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site……𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬.𝐜𝐨𝐦 0

vot tak As I've been posting here the uk labour party is dead. It's not a left of centre party anymore, but fully rightwing. The zio-tool/war criminal injected the poison, what has followed since is a body in the process of dying. 0

3

britain

brighton

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

britain, brighton, brexit, hilary benn, european union (eu), keir starmer, party conference, uk labour party, steve bray, uk, boris johnson, uk conservative party, pandemic, coronavirus, covid-19, uk liberal democrats